The University of Illinois men’s basketball team is perceived by many to be a Top 25 team this winter.
Head coach Brad Underwood is recruiting his kind of players as he enters his third year at Illinois, so he has seen what kind of talent it takes to compete in the Big Ten.
Underwood and his coaching staff — Jamall Walker, Orlando Antigua, and Ron (Chin) Coleman — have traveled the country to find the talent they believe they can win with.
Last Thursday, the Illini hosted and then received a commitment on Saturday from wing Austin Hutcherson from Wesleyan University, a Division III school in Middletown, Conn. He earned first-team all-league honors in the New England Small College Athletic Conference (NESCAC) and second-team all-district accolades by the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) as a sophomore.
Some felt as if Underwood and his staff were just using Hutcherson as a roster filler. However, this kid appears to be a gem and a great find by the staff.
Hutcherson said, "I had interest from Stanford, Marquette, Northwestern, Virginia Tech, Vanderbilt and St Joe’s, but held offers from Notre Dame and Creighton. We didn’t have access to the portal because I was a DIII player, so I only responded to those that reached out to me. I would imagine if I could have circulated my name it would have been a lot more. That said, I’m so happy and thankful that these amazing programs were interested in me."
Hutcherson knew he had all the tools to play in a Power-5 conference, but a lot of things did not go his way.
"I’m going to be a redshirt-junior. I always knew I was a DI player but with freak injuries holding me out of AAU most of high school and then coming back and playing one month of AAU my junior year, coaches didn’t really know me. As a result, recruiting services had no idea who I was, so I don’t blame them at all. I was involved in a car accident my sophomore year, and then my junior year, I got fouled hard on a dunk, and I broke my wrist and jaw on the fall," Hutcherson said.
Why Illinois for Hutcherson?
"I feel like all the coaches recruited me," he said. "Coach Antigua was the first to connect with me; we talked almost every day. Coach Underwood was very involved. I felt like he took a personal interest in my recruiting. Coach Chin and Coach Walker are awesome, too. They really took me under their wing. So even though my process was really short (only a month from the first call to me signing), I felt like we really built a solid, trusting relationship. I’m so excited to learn and play for these guys. I can’t wait to connect with my teammates when they get back from Italy. All the players seemed so close. They have a lot of fun in practice and while we were together. They are intense practices, but you know they are going to make you so much better; it’s exciting. Coach Underwood, Chin, Coach O, and Jamal all were so into it. They push. They drive. But you know they care, and they want you to get better. I felt like I could improve so much with this staff. The campus was awesome. Especially the State Farm Center.”
Hutcherson's numbers: Hutcherson averaged 20.0 points last season, scoring in double figures in all but one game with 13 outings of 20-plus points and four 30-plus performances. He set his career-high with 37 points vs. Bowdoin on Feb. 9, knocking down 13-of-16 from the field, including 5-of-7 from 3-point range and all six free-throw attempts. During his two-year career at Wesleyan, Hutcherson totaled 847 points (15.7 ppg) and was a 41.3 percent shooter from 3-point range (119-288) and a 6.1 percent shooter from the line (142-165).