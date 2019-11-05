CHAMPAIGN — Nicholls State didn't make it easy on Illinois.
In fact, the Colonels almost put a sour start to Illinois' season of NCAA Tournament aspirations.
The Illini needed overtime to stave off Nicholls on the way to a 78-70 season-opening win in overtime on Tuesday at the State Farm Center.
Senior guard Andres Feliz scored the first seven points of overtime and sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu effectively sealed the game with an and-1 layup with 1 minute, 33 seconds left in overtime for a six-point lead.
Illinois needed everything to ward off a ferocious late rally from the Colonels that included a 14-0 run and a two-point lead with less than 30 seconds left. Trent Frazier's two free throws tied the game 66-all with 29.8 seconds left before Frazier's tenacious defense forced Nicholls State guard Kevin Johnson into a travel with two seconds remaining. A last-second, three-quarter court heave by Alan Griffin fell short to force overtime.
Feliz led the Illini with 23 points, 11 rebounds, two assists and a steal. Dosunmu scored 21 points to go with seven rebounds, two assists and two steals. In his official college debut, freshman center Kofi Cockburn had 10 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks.
Cockburn had a double-double in Friday's exhibition win against Lewis, where Illinois had to overcome a slow start offensively.
Still, Nicholls State (0-1) hung around, in part because it forced 23 Illinois turnovers, canned timely 3-pointers and took advantage of an off-shooting night from 3-point land (26 percent).
Illinois led by as many as 20 points in the second half before the Colonels' big run that was sparked by Dexter McClanahan's 25 points, 20 of which came in the second half.
The Illini play at Grand Canyon on Friday before playing No. 21 Arizona on Sunday to complete a two-game Arizona swing.