CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Right smack in the middle of Illinois' two-game football winning streak is senior safety Stanley Green.
He's the heat-seeking missile who missed three games in a four-game losing streak earlier this season — Eastern Michigan, Nebraska and Minnesota — with an injury. His absence left head coach Lovie Smith with the task of reorganizing his defensive secondary.
Green returned for the home loss against Michigan three weeks ago, and in turn Smith was able to put his best players on the field together.
A week later, in an upset win against Wisconsin, Smith had his ideal starters: Green and Sydney Brown as the safeties and Nate Hobbs and Tony Adams at cornerback. Smith sent those same starters out in Saturday's win over Purdue.
“It feels good to be back out there with my teammates," Green said. "I was out at the beginning of the season and missed a couple games. That really hurt me in the beginning of the year. I was ready to get back out there with my brothers, but when I got back out there I made sure I took advantage of my opportunity."
That group has helped shore up tackling issues, in turn limiting big plays and helping spearhead a turnaround with back-to-back wins and a chance at three in a row this Saturday against Rutgers. Illinois has already matched last season's win total (4) with four games remaining.
“I think it helps when you get a guy like Stanley Green back, who has played a lot of football," Smith said. "You get your two safeties that you started the season wanting to play together. That has helped a little bit, too. And to get our secondary solidified as much as anything."
In his three games back, Green has 28 tackles, a forced fumble and three fumble recoveries. He's a hard-hitter in the secondary and always has been since he picked up the game at 4 years old. He's not doing anything special, he insists, just playing the game he loves in the hopes of taking a leap to the NFL.
A highlight video of him from the 2016 on YouTube calls him the "hardest-hitting freshman safety in college football." His only plan is to get to the ball; the rest will take care of itself, and it has.
“Stanley brings a physical game and it’s contagious," Brown said. "You want to play just like him because of the way he hits. Stanley is a great addition to the defense, and I just love playing beside the guy."
Green is tied for the fourth-most career forced fumbles of all active FBS players with eight alongside teammate Jake Hansen. They are also tied for third-most in program history (since 1990).
“I just run to the ball, try to get the guy down and good things happen when you try to get to the ball," Green said of forcing fumbles. "It’s not anything I can say I scripted or I planned, it just happens."
Green is a perfect fit in Smith's defensive mantra that preaches takeaways and scoring on turnovers. In Saturday's win against Purdue, linebacker Dele Harding forced a fumble and Green recovered, returning it 29 yards to the Purdue 22-yard line. He wanted to score, but he wouldn't have even been in position to come close without his knack for getting to the football.
He won't get too far ahead in thinking about the possibility of making a bowl game. Illinois (4-4, 2-3) is just two wins away from eligibility for the first time since 2014. Things are good for Illinois right now, but Green knows all too well that the good doesn't always last forever, and that everything that is bad isn't bad forever — much like the team's four-game losing streak.
Two weeks don't make a season, and Green knows there is room to improve.
“It’s been fun, but we’ve still got to get better," he said. "We can’t let that get to our head. Everything can be taken away as quick as you get it. That’s my mindset: I’m not going to get too high about anything. I know that just as high as we are right now, we can be at our lowest point."