CHAMPAIGN — Last Saturday's stunner over then-No. 6 Wisconsin was captivating and what could be a turning point for the Illinois football team. The best way for the Illini (3-4) to maximize the meaning of that win is to go on the road and stack another win on top of it.
That opportunity comes in West Lafayette, Ind. at 11 a.m. today against a Purdue (2-5) team that's better than its record indicates. The Boilermakers lost by just six points to No. 23 Iowa last Saturday and have the top-ranked passing offense in the Big Ten.
Purdue came to Champaign last year and socked Illinois 46-7 at Memorial Stadium on homecoming.
“Last year, homecoming out here, we were embarrassed by Purdue," Illinois coach Lovie Smith said. "… They played well; we didn’t. You get a chance to hopefully redeem yourself, as much as anything. It’s one thing to get one win, but you want to stack wins."
Here's what to watch for:
Purdue passing game vs. Illinois' passing defense: Even without starting quarterback Elijah Sindelar, who has been out since Week 4 with a broken collarbone, Purdue still ranks as the top passing offense in the Big Ten (324.9 yards per game), and ninth in all of FBS.
The Boilermakers haven't missed a step thanks, in part, to redshirt freshman quarterback Jack Plummer, who has 1,292 yards, nine touchdowns and five interceptions on nearly 60 percent passing. Purdue's top wide receiver, Rondale Moore, was injured on the same play as Sindelar in Week 4 against Minnesota. He's out against Illinois. He had four catches for 101 yards and a touchdown as a freshman against Illinois last year.
Freshman David Bell is the top receiver on the team with 635 yards and four touchdowns, and ranks second in the Big Ten in receiving yards per game (90.7).
“I don’t think they get off the bus running the football," Smith said. "They get off passing it, that’s how they’ve been. ... We’ll have to stop them, whether all of their players are playing or not."
Illinois' pass defense ranks 11th in the Big Ten, allowing 237.1 yards per game, but Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said it will be a tough defense to crack.
“On defense, they’re doing more things than they have in the past," he said. "They’re not as vanilla; they change things up. They attack the line of scrimmage. They’re always going to have a mixture of their cover-2 they like to play, but they’re definitely disguising and doing many more things than they have in the past and it’s productive."
Illinois' offense looks to get going: The Illini went over 300 yards of total offense last Saturday against Wisconsin for the first time since a Week 3 loss to Eastern Michigan. The running game, which has been a staple under offensive coordinator Rod Smith, finally got going for more than 100 yards against Wisconsin. Illinois was held to fewer than 100 yards in losses to Nebraska and Minnesota.
Last year, Purdue held Illinois to 69 rushing yards and 250 total yards. The defense hasn't been as stellar this year. The Boilermakers rank second-to-last in total defense in the Big Ten, allowing 432.7 yards per game. Even still, Rod Smith isn't taking the task lightly.
“Very, very tough, hard-nose defense that’s extremely aggressive," Rod Smith said. "They’re going to be a challenge, now, I’m telling you."
Changes in the secondary helping: The return of safety Stanley Green to the Illinois defense has paid big dividends the last two games. Green, a senior safety, played the first two games of the season before suffering an injury that cost him games against Eastern Michigan, Nebraska and Minnesota. He returned against Michigan two weeks ago with 12 tackles, forced a fumble and recovered a fumble.
Last week against Wisconsin, Green started at safety, which moved Tony Adams from safety to cornerback, where he played as a freshman and half of his sophomore season. Adams had an interception that led to the game-winning field goal while providing depth at the corner position that desperately needed help.
The Illini will need all hands on deck against the pass-happy Boilermakers, and Green is a key cog in that. He's a heavy hitter with eight career forced fumbles, placing him in a tie for third-most in program history (dating back to 1990).
“He’s a big hitter," Lovie Smtih said. "He’s an emotional guy. He loves contact. Loves playing the game. He’s vocal. I like everything about him. It hurt us earlier when he wasn’t out there. ... The last couple games, Stanley has been back and we’re playing better ball."
Taking advantage of turnovers: Lovie Smith is known for takeaways and Illinois has delivered this season. The Illini have forced at least one turnover in every game and two in six of seven games. Illinois has 17 turnovers forced and its 12 forced fumbles leads the NCAA.
Purdue has forced eight turnovers,but has turned the ball over 14 times, including eight interceptions.