CHAMPAIGN — The start couldn’t have been much worse for the Illinois men's basketball team.
Between cold shooting and turnovers Friday night, the Illini trailed by 12 points early in a season-opening exhibition with Division II Lewis at the State Farm Center.
None of that mattered by the end of Illinois’ 83-50 win, though.
The Illini got things going late in the first half and broke away from the Flyers after intermission behind strong play from Kofi Cockburn, their 7-foot freshman.
Cockburn recorded a double-double with 16 points, including a dunk off of a lob, and 11 rebounds in his first college game — even if it doesn’t actually count.
You have free articles remaining.
Illinois opened the game shooting 13 percent from the field and trailed 14-2 before settling in offensively. By the end of the game, Illinois shot 51 percent from the field and 48 percent from 3-point land (10-of-21).
Five different players scored in double figures: Cockburn, Trent Frazier (13 points), Andres Feliz (12), Giorgi Bezhanishvili (12) and Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk (11). Bezhanishvili also had seven rebounds and four blocks.
Illinois trailed 21-9 midway through the first half before it put together the run that looked more like the team that’s expected to snap a six-year NCAA Tournament drought.
Illinois forced 22 turnovers and ended up holding Lewis to 22 percent shooting from the field. In the final 24 minutes of the game, Illinois went on a 65-23 run, which was expected against a Division II team.
IIllinois officially opens the season at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the State Farm Center against Nicholls State.