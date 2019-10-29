CHAMPAIGN — After each of the losses during a four-game losing streak, Illinois football coach Lovie Smith stepped to podium for his postgame press conferences and expressed disappointment in that game, that one outcome.
Smith kept an eye on the bigger pictures and that more games would be ahead that came with opportunities for his team to show its true colors as an improved bunch still existed.
Perhaps that optimism wasn't always apparent after losses to Eastern Michigan, Nebraska, Minnesota and Michigan. The rest of the season looked tough with teams like Wisconsin, Purdue, Iowa and Michigan State still on the schedule.
Smith, though, didn't lose faith in his beliefs and his tenets.
Two weeks ago, Illinois stunned Wisconsin and on Saturday, built on that win with a rain-soaked road victory at Purdue for back-to-back Big Ten wins with lowly Rutgers on Saturday at home. Illinois has turned the page on a rough start to the year.
“I just know that we had to do that," Smith said. "Life tells you that you can’t live in the past. We knew we had a second half of football coming up. When you have disappointment early, it’s not the end of the game. I just try to make the comparison in a football game. If you’re behind at the half, what has been decided? Nothing, really. It’s how you performed that second half of the game and it’s how you perform the second half of the season.
“It also helps when you come out in the third quarter and you play well right away and you get some momentum going, and that’s where we are. All that we’ve accomplished so far is we have momentum in the second half and we have to ride this momentum."
Suddenly, Illinois (4-4, 2-3) is back in bowl contention and the players have a certain confidence about them. That confidence is aided by back-to-back wins, but originates at Smith and the coaching staff with their unwavering message of belief in the players and team.
“He’s been leading us for the past few years," running back Reggie Corbin said. "He’s done a heck of of job of keeping us looking at the positives and keeping us calm. That’s just Coach Smith, man. He does a heck of a job being a leader. It’s great when you have a guy like that as your head coach."
The players and coaches maintain there was no schematic switch that helped pave the way for back-to-back wins and renewed bowl life.
Instead, the team has executed the game plan better.
The defense, after allowing explosive plays in the four losses has played more soundly and forced turnovers. The number of missed tackles has become fewer and the explosive plays for opposing offenses have been cut down. Illinois ranks first in the nation in fumble recoveries (13), second in forced fumbles (14), second in turnovers gained (19), fourth in defensive touchdowns (3) and ninth in tackles for a loss per game (8.3).
“It was one of those things where he believed we could win," linebacker Jake Hansen said. "I think we as players needed to believe a little bit more. I think we were able to do that and start to make some more plays, so that was good for us."
All the while, the offense is settling in and the special teams unit is firing on all cylinders. Things are working right now, but the team always knew what it could do. However, critical mistakes down the stretch of games stopped the idea of picking up wins in their tracks. Smith always maintained his belief in the team. Of course wins are the ultimate cherry on top.
“We know what kind of team we are," safety Sydney Brown said. "We know what kind of team we can be. Hearing it from Lovie, it’s just comforting. Where we’re really picking it up is just our intrinsic motivation within the team and us finding the motivation within ourselves to put it out on the field. These past couple games has really helped us develop."
ESPN writers Kyle Bonagur and Mark Schlabach each project Illinois to reach a bowl game this year, for the first time since 2014.
Corbin recognizes that some Illinois teams of the past "would have probably given up after we lost the Eastern Michigan game." But Smith, and a group of players that Hansen describes as resilient, helped steady the course.
“We’re tired of Illinois football being talked down upon and I think guys are looking forward to the good moments of Illinois football and we’re trying to create those right now," Hansen said.