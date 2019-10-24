CHAMPAIGN — Donny Navarro has never met a challenge that he didn't think he could face head on.
The No. 1 defense in college football? One that hadn't given up a single point in the entire first half of any of its previous six games? A defense that hadn't allowed a point in nearly 150 game minutes? Didn't matter to him.
In the second quarter of Saturday's upset win over then-No. 6 Wisconsin, Navarro caught a pass over the middle from Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters and won a foot race to the end zone for a 48-yard score. Illinois offensive coordinator Rod Smith was hoping there would be a little more boost in Navarro's step. Ultimately, it didn't matter.
Moments like that, in games like that, are the reason Navarro, a redshirt sophomore wide receiver, transferred to Illinois as a walk-on receiver after spending his freshman year at Valparaiso. Smith acknowledged that Navarro isn't the biggest at 5-foot-11, nor the fastest receiver in the room. But he's steady — so steady that Smith has no reservations about lining Navarro up against, say, one of the best defenses in college football. He offers a certain kind of comfort when he's on the field.
He parlayed his lone season at Valparaiso into a walk-on role for Illinois, sitting out the 2018 season per NCAA transfer rules. There was an allure to trying his hand in the Big Ten at the school he's dreamed of attending.
“I really wanted a challenge," Navarro said after the Illini upset Wisconsin on Saturday. "It started when I was younger, I’ve always worked for a challenge. Challenging myself comes with how I prepare and how hard I work. If there’s a mountain, I’m going to climb it."
Navarro graduated from Naperville Neuqua Valley in 2017 and wasn't a hot commodity for college coaches. Recruiting services didn't give him a star rating and colleges didn't come with offers. So he went to work at Valparaiso with a team-highs in catches (32), yards (539) and receiving touchdowns (5).
His high school coach at Neuqua Valley, Bill Ellinghaus, tried to let recruiters know that Navarro was more than his measurables — which Ellinghaus admitted don't stick out on paper. Navarro doesn't have the elite speed that former Illini, and Neuqua Valley alum, Mikey Dudek had before knee injuries ended his career. But Navarro knows the game as well as anybody. Ellinghaus challenged him to learn every receiver position on the field, though Navarro's home was in the slot.
Ellinghaus isn't knocking the recruiting process, but some players, like Navarro, slip through the cracks.
“These colleges, and Big Ten colleges, look at his size and look at his speed and say, ‘He’s a dime a dozen,’" Ellinghaus said. "As many times as you tell people he’s not a dime a dozen, the guy gets open. I used to say the guy could get open in a shoe box. He finds a way to get open."
Said Illinois teammate, wide receiver Josh Imatorbhebhe: “I don’t know how someone like that flies under the radar and has no offers. It doesn’t make sense to me, man, honestly. It’s awesome that he’s been able to get this opportunity and show everybody what he can do."
Navarro has eight catches and 109 receiving yards this season, but his workload figures to increase after it was announced that graduate transfer Trevon Sidney will miss the remainder of the year after undergoing season-ending surgery. Navarro and Champaign native Dominic Stampley are the next up as slot receivers. Smith isn't surprised to see Navarro playing well, particularly against Wisconsin and two weeks ago against Michigan. He'd seen it since Navarro rolled into town as a transfer walk-on.
“He’s been just solid ever since he’s been here," Smith said. "Unfortunately, he was ineligible last year. I would venture to say he was one of the top four guys last year at times.He’s not the fastest, not the biggest, but he’s one of the steadiest and there’s something to be said about that."
In the year Navarro was mandated to sit out, he worked on getting bigger and stronger while learning the ins and outs of Smith's offensive system. When spring football rolled around, he began getting more reps and those reps kept coming in the summer and fall. Ellinghaus has seen this kind of work out of Navarro for years. If Ellinghaus needed a punt returner, he called on Navarro. Even when Navarro was at Valpo or during times he wasn't in Champaign, Ellinghaus caught him on the Neuqua Valley field on hot summer days, running cone drills or desperately seeking a quarterback to throw him the ball.
“He’s a no-frills guy," Ellinghaus said. "He does it because he knows it’s going to make him better."
When his number was called against Wisconsin, and the week before against Michigan (3 catches, 18 yards), Navarro answered.
“Donny has had to earn it the hard way, I’ll say," Illinois head coach Lovie Smith said. "Coming in without a scholarship and just making people take notice. If you continue to do things right, you’ll get an opportunity. When you get an opportunity, you have to step up to the plate and perform. That's exactly what he did."
Said Ellinghaus: “He’s always gone after what he wanted. I know he’s always had a dream of playing Big Ten football and playing football at the highest level. For him, he’s always just attacked everything he’s set out to do. It starts on the football field, but it certainly carries on to everything he does in life. He’s one of those special kids."
Navarro and the Illini have five more games this season to net three wins and pour water on a bowl drought that dates back to the 2014 season. And after that, Navarro has two more years of eligibility at his home-state school. Two more years of putting in the work that got him this far, and proving that he can play at this level — even if few people believed in him in 2017 at Neuqua Valley.
“This is a dream school," he said. "I’ve been dreaming about this place for as long as I can remember. Making this jump, I knew I had to work. You can’t come into this place, a competitive place here, and think you’re going to get on the field just like that."