CHAMPAIGN — On March 14, Ayo Dosunmu sat in the locker room of the United Center, surrounded by his team and engulfed in a deafening silence.
Illinois had just lost to Iowa in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament, officially ending the season without sniffing the opportunity at a berth in the NCAA Tournament.
Dosunmu sat and reflected on his freshman season that was, one that included upsets of ranked teams and a second-half stretch that beamed with potential. The season, he said then, was a failure. He didn't come to Illinois as a heralded five-star guard from Chicago Morgan Park to watch the NCAA Tournament from home; he badly wanted to take his home state school dancing.
He knew a decision was looming, arguably the decision that had the biggest impact on the 2020 season for the Illinois men's basketball team: Would he stay for his sophomore or would he declare as an early entrant to the NBA Draft? The truth was, Dosunmu didn't know and he wouldn't know until April 18 when he posted a video on Twitter announcing his return to the team, citing unfinished business, after averaging 13.8 points, the fourth-best scoring average by a freshman in Illinois history.
What Dosunmu did know in the month leading up to his video was that he had to get back to the grind. If he was, in fact, going to go to the NBA, he wanted to put himself in the best possible position in the draft. If he were to return to Illinois, he had to do everything in his power to avoid the feeling he felt in the United Center locker room on March 14.
He tightened his communication circle, he said at Big Ten Media Day at the Rosement in Chicago earlier this month. He kept in contact with only his family and spent roughly six hours a day in a Chicago-area gym. Dosunmu turned the music up loud and worked on every element of his game while loops of the season rolled through his mind like he carved through defenders on fastbreaks.
"I worked that pain off," Dosunmu said. "Of course it was hard because I’m shooting shots and reminiscing like, ‘Dang, I could have done this. What if I would have made that shot?' Of course it was emotional for me, but I was working that pain off, letting that sweat come off."
Eventually, Dosunmu had to make a decision about his future — and that came to a head on the morning of April 18; five weeks to the day after his freshman season officially ended. Dosunmu met with Illinois head coach Brad Underwood at about 9 a.m., he said, and received information and feedback from his coach. Underwood laid out the facts with the decision firmly in the hands of the Dosunmu circle.
“All my job is to provide information and it’s not to make decisions," Underwood said. "We did that with the NBA. We sent the letter, we got back the intelligence, we got back the information he needed, then it was for them and his family to process all that and see what’s best.
"People underestimate how much pride, how grateful he is to be at the University of Illinois, how much pride he has in our program, how much pride he has in the state. I think it meant a lot to him to try to get this team get back to the NCAA Tournament and to have that be part of his legacy as he continues to grow."
But Dosunmu left that meeting without a decision. He met with his family, and together they came to a universal decision to stay at the University of Illinois for his sophomore season.
“It was a very deep down decision," Dosunmu said. "When you get feedback, they tell you where you’re going to be projected at and I was at a pretty good spot and I could have worked my way into a very good spot. I feel like this year I want to leave my legacy.
"Before it was time for me to go on to wherever I play next, the NBA, I wanted to leave my legacy here. I want to be known as one of the greatest Illinois players ever. I want to be known as a player who played in the NCAA Tournament. All the great players besides like Kobe and LeBron, who didn’t go to college, played in the NCAA Tournament. I want to experience that."
There was no call to Underwood or the coaching staff. Instead, Dosunmu and his family got to work on the video. He wrote the script and his mother's friend did the editing and recording inside the Ubben Practice Facility — the same place that hosts Dosunmu's workouts. In fact, as Dosunmu recalls, the coaching staff walked through the building during the filming process, but wasn't sure what was going on, or why the family was filming. They began working on the video at about 4 p.m. and by 6:07 p.m., it was released to Twitter.
It all came together, Dosunmu said, in about an hour.
"Ayo is a deep thinker," Underwood said. "He thinks differently than most. He’s a young man filled with tremendous amount of pride. He’s thoughtful. There’s an intellect that something like that shows. People always want to see the basketball side of things. The branding side that Ayo has, the way he conducts himself, those are all really positive things about a really good player and a great young man."
Dosunmu has a goal to accomplish in what could be his final season in Champaign. He wants to help Illinois snap a six-year NCAA Tournament drought, and he has reinforcements on the team to help him do that. Underwood knows that about his sophomore, he's read it in his personality for more than a year.
On April 18, Underwood got a jump start on the dance when he was at home and received a call from Dosunmu's father, Quam Dosunmu. Quam told Underwood that Ayo would return a few seconds before the video erupted on Twitter.
"They said, 'Let's go dancing next year,'" Underwood recalls with a grin taking over his face, "so we were in a pretty good place. I was dancing at my house. Nobody else saw that."