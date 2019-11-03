CHAMPAIGN — Brad Underwood doesn't particularly like sitting on the bench and seeing Andres Feliz sitting down the row from him. Underwood realizes that Feliz, like all players, needs a breather from time to time, but there's a comfort for the third-year Illinois head coach when his senior guard is on the floor.
Feliz is a hound defensively and attacks the rim with reckless abandon on offense. He doesn't get sped up, he doesn't ever appear to be flustered on the floor and he has a presence that allows things to slow down around him.
In Friday's 83-50 exhibition win over Division II Lewis University, Feliz settled everything down at the end of the first half.
With 3 minutes, 7 seconds left before halftime, trailing by seven points as Illinois worked out of a cold-shooting start, Feliz calmed the storm. He drove to the lane and got fouled and made 1-of-2 free throws. Six-point game.
A little more than a minute later, Feliz knifed through the lane for a layup. Four-point game.
On the very next possession, Feliz spotted up for a fastbreak 3-pointer. Swish. One-point game.
Giorgi Bezhanishvili hit a layup to give Illinois the lead with less than a minute left in the first half and with 10 seconds to go before the break, Feliz, all 6-foot-2 of him and grizzled by playing with older competition his whole life, broke for the rim again, got fouled and made a pair of free throws. Three-point lead.
Illinois never trailed again.
Feliz had eight points in a three-minute span and finished with 12 points, six rebounds, three assists, a pair of steals and no turnovers while taking on his usual heavy-lifting defensive role. In the second half, he picked up Lewis point guard Adam Pischke full-court — a defensive adjustment Underwood made at halftime.
“In that moment, I was just trying to bring our energy back, trying to get out of our run since we had a slow start," Feliz said. "Our defense was primarily what brought us back. We’re out there fighting. Our defense never went away. Our defense was right there when we were tying to come back. We had a slow start, but then at the end of the half we had a pretty good run."
Feliz was in Underwood's starting lineup on Friday night, but it remains unclear who will be in the starting five at 7 p.m. Tuesday when Illinois hosts Nicholls State in the season opener. But on Friday, Underwood went with Feliz alongside Ayo Dosunmu, Trent Frazier, Giorgi Bezhanishvili and Kofi Cockburn.
There's a respect for Feliz, who is in his second year with the program after transferring in from junior college last season; his teammates call him a dog because of his tenacity. He's the oft-overlooked part of the three-headed guard trio that hope to be a crucial part in Illinois breaking a six-year NCAA Tournament drought.
"Obviously, him being a veteran on this team, he knows what coaches want from the three guards playing on the court," Frazier said. "He doesn’t force anything, he takes great shots and he gets after it on defense.
“He’s one of those gnats that doesn’t leave you alone on both sides of the floor. He’s one of our leaders. Andres is going to be great for us, but he’s always been great for us and he gives us good minutes."
Indeed, Friday wasn't a coming-out-party for Feliz. He was a rock last season and quickly earned the trust of Underwood and the coaching staff.
In Illinois' secret scrimmage against South Carolina last weekend, a team known for tough, in-your-face defense, Feliz was solid again. He had six rebounds, five assists and a turnover, Underwood said. The one turnover was a point of emphasis for Underwood, knowing how Frank Martin-coached teams get inside the jerseys of opposing players.
On Friday, Underwood said Feliz was "unbelievable at both ends of the court."
Feliz's teammates see a confidence about him, one that's crafted from going through the battles of a 12-21 season without breaking, and one that's built from making an adjustment from junior college to the Big Ten in a way that was seamless.
Illinois probably would have got things going against Lewis by the end of the first half had Feliz not rattled in eight quick points. There's simply too much talent on the team to not have ended up running away with a win that ended up having five players score in double figures.
But in the moment, with 23 minutes left in a game that won't affect the Illini's postseason hopes in the slightest bit, Feliz's presence was important.
That won't change.
“He’s so stable," Underwood said. "It’s comforting for our other players and he does it at both ends."