ROSEMONT — The terrain isn't particularly new or rocky for Ayo Dosunmu, and he doesn't need a map or a compass to find his way through his current situation.
He's been on a team that returned a bulk of players from the previous year and entered the next season with expectations.
Dosunmu, a sophomore guard on the Illinois men's basketball team, was a junior on the Chicago Morgan Park basketball team that won the IHSA Class 3A state championship in March of 2017 at Carver Arena in Peoria.
The word in the offseason and in the weeks leading up to the following season was that Morgan Park had the talent to make a return trip to Carver Arena and leave town with more state championship hardware. They did just that.
Hours after being named to the All-Big Ten Preseason Team, Dosunmu sat in the Grand Ballroom at the Hilton Rosement on Wednesday at Big Ten Media Day and fielded 50 minutes of questions about expectations on a team that returns eight of its top nine scorers from a year ago LED BY his return to Champaign, which meant foregoing an early entry into the NBA Draft.
He knows just how to manage the expectations that have suddenly found a home in Champaign in head coach Brad Underwood's third season.
“Me winning two state championships, I know how it feels to be the preseason best team in the state, the best team in the country," Dosunmu said. "The main focus is staying together. You have to stay together. We can’t get into ourselves or get into a 'me game.' It’s we over me. Me being a leader and stressing that and letting a team know that’s important for us."
The Illini aren't hiding from it, but they also aren't getting too swept up into a buzz that's been generating in earnest since Dosunmu officially announced he'd be back for another year.
Dosunmu has the highest draft ceiling on the Illinois roster, but he's certainly not alone in Champaign.
Sophomore Giorgi Bezhanishvili returns, as does high-scoring guard Trent Frazier, senior guard Andres Feliz, junior Da'Monte Williams, senior Kipper Nichols and the still-relatively-unknown sophomores Tevian Jones and Alan Griffin. Those returners, mixed with four-star big man Kofi Cockburn, have optimism high.
"We have a different swagger," Underwood said. "there's a different feel about us — just from the experience standpoint. I don't think there's that giddiness of the unexpected. I think we know now.
"We have the ability to have guys that can lead the young guys, and that can lead the guys that maybe didn't play as much last year. I think all those things are positive. And I think that there's a confidence that comes with that. We see that in our off-season workouts. We've seen that this summer in Italy and continue to see that as we will head through the fall here."
Players hear the predictions, but insist they don't put a lot of stock in it. Internally, they know what they want to accomplish. Dosunmu didn't come back to watch the NCAA Tournament from home, and the pieces and Underwood's culture are in place for Illinois to take a jump and snap a six-year absence from the NCAA Tournament.
So how high should expectations be?
“As high as it gets," Bezhanishvili said. "We have a great group, a hard-working group and a really hungry group that didn’t win last year a lot. Anything we go into, we’re trying to win. We’re trying to win every single game and the expectations will be really high, I think, for the fans and all this stuff."
Bezhanishvili has his own story that's similar to Dosunmu's. In Vienna, Austria, his teams returned an experienced group and his age group was predicted to win the nation championship when he was "16 or 17" years old — roughly the equivalent of a state championship in the United States.
Count Frazier in that mix as well. Frazier hit a game-winning free throw to lead his high school team in Wellington, Fla., to a state championship as a sophomore. He, too, managed high expectations in high school. They've all been here before.
Frazier came into Champaign with Underwood. They've been together every step of the way. This isn't a new spot for Frazier as a player, but it's a different expectation than he's experienced in college.
“I feel like there’s a little weight on our back from a lot of expectations," Frazier said. "Fans got us, reporters got us ranked high. We can’t buy into that. We can’t settle for what people are saying. We’ve got to be better.
"We’re going to continue to come to practice everyday and continue to work hard and do what Coach Underwood wants us to do. I think that’s going to help us in the long run."