CHAMPAIGN — Some people who know Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk back home in Belgium might be a bit surprised by the leap of faith that led him to college basketball.
But on Friday at Illinois basketball media day, Bosmans-Verdonk — all 6-foot-8, 235 pounds of him, with muscles bulging from his frame — stood on the floor at the Ubben Practice Facility with his white No. 13 Illinois jersey fitted over his broad shoulders.
This jump was hardly crazy in Bosmans-Verdonk's eyes, who began playing basketball when he was 11, and not long after laid out his ambitions and dreams to play high-level hoops.
"That’s why I feel good with it. I feel comfortable with it. It’s something I’ve wanted," Bosmans-Verdonk said. "My parents supported me. I miss them so much, but I’m out here living my dream. They couldn’t be more happy for me."
The coaching staff unearths any recruit it can find. Last year it was Giorgi Bezhanishvili, a little-known big man who played in New Jersey for a year in high school before becoming a freshman sensation last year for the Illini.
Illinois head coach Brad Underwood watched film of Bosmans-Verdonk and liked his physical build and ability to shoot the ball. Several major programs reached out to Bosmans-Verdonk, he said, but were hesitant to take a chance on him. Underwood was not.
“As a European kid, I really wanted to go to college," Bosmans-Verdonk said. "I wanted to go to a big institution. Schools come across, coaches talk to you and all that stuff. The high-major schools that showed interest, they were still hesitating on taking a chance on a European kid. Obviously they don’t get to see my play as much as they can see any American kids."
The first contact happened late at night. Belgium is seven hours ahead of the United States, and Bosmans-Verdonk was fast asleep when Illinois assistant Chin Coleman first reached out. It was definitely after midnight and Bosmans-Verdonk woke up to go to the bathroom and saw a missed call from Coleman, who eventually called back to introduce himself.
From there, things took off.
“I didn’t really know what was about to follow because over time a lot of schools reached out and hit me up. We started building a relationship from there," he said. "I just felt comfortable with it. Things went as smooth as can be."
You have free articles remaining.
For as much research as Illinois did on him, he did the same on the Illini.
Bosmans-Verdonk got film, watched tape and did mini-scouting reports on each of his future teammates. This had been a dream that existed for too long to be compromised because of a lack of research. He wanted to know exactly where he fit within the framework of the team. He saw the youth, the close losses and the learning process. But he also saw the same flashes that have Illinois as a popular preseason pick to snap a six-year NCAA Tournament drought.
“Illinois has a history of great basketball," Bosmans-Verdonk said. "You can tell. Last year they didn’t get as many wins as they hoped for, but you could tell they had great talent. It was a young team with a lot of potential. The way they played, it showed that they’ve got it in them to win. I want to be part of a winning culture."
He was officially announced by the Illinois basketball team on June 11, but the summer workouts ahead of the team's trip to Italy were cut short by a lower body injury. He's cleared now and the coaching staff is slowly working him back into the mix. When healthy, he provides Illinois with another big frame as a forward who averaged 16 points, six assists and six rebounds while shooting 50 percent from the field and 38-percent from 3-point land at KA Pegasus in Belgium last year.
Bosmans-Verdonk participated in a few early practices before the injury ended his offseason. The early results, though, were encouraging.
“He’s shot the cover off the ball," Underwood said in August before the team left for Italy. "He’s a proven shooter. Obviously he’s played FIBA rules so he’s played that line and he’s close to a 40 percent shooter. He has done that extremely well since he’s been here. Physically he’s very ready to play."
When he wasn't playing, Bosmans-Verdonk latched on to strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher and worked himself into the "best shape of his life." He studied film with the coaching staff, took mental notes and before the team left for Italy, sat in a chair to get as many shots up as he could.
This plan has been developing since Bosmans-Verdonk was 11 years old and has winded through watching plenty of NBA, college and high school games to track his progress and pick up new skills.
“I definitely plan to have a big impact and being a valuable part of the team, obviously," he said. "We’ve got a great talent and a great roster. It’s my task to fit in with the system and make it all work."