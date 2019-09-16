The last Final Four run for the Fighting Illini was in 2005; we all know about the great guards on that team: Dee Brown, Luther Head and NBA superstar Deron Williams. Roger Powell was the wing on that team, but it seems everyone took 6-foot-11 center James Augustine for granted.
In case you forgot, Augustine wore number 40, and he played high school basketball at Lincoln-Way Central in Illinois.
That season, Augustine averaged 10.1 points per game, shot .621 percent from the field and averaged 7.6 rebounds a contest to go along with 1.2 blocks a game.
It was certainly easy to follow all the flamboyant, charismatic players on that team; everyone walked in Assembly Hall (now State Farm Center) wearing the famous Dee Brown headband.
But what about the man in the middle? Augustine scored 10 points and grabbed seven rebounds when the Illini upset the number one team in the country, Wake Forest; posted 15 and six against Georgetown, and when they beat the Indiana Hoosiers 60-47, Augustine led the team with 16 points and four blocks.
Augustine has had a long stint playing professionally in Spain.
"I just recently retired a year ago. Now I'm living there with my wife and two daughters,” Augustine said during a recent conversation.
Being so far away from the United States, it has not been as easy for Augustine to keep up with his former teammates as he would like.
"It's so difficult, but I try to write to stay in contact with them as much as possible,” he said.
Like all former Illini, he tries to follow the program as closely as possible.
"I try to watch as much as I can, but with the time difference, it's not as easy. I know they're getting better every year. They're making the right moves because you can see them heading in the right direction now," he said.
Augustine knows that teams like he played on in '04-'05 do not come around very often. That's why an epic comeback in the regional final against Arizona was not really a huge surprise to him.
“We always stuck together as a team, we just didn't want our season to end like that, we all knew it," Augustine said. "We fought through the season with all kind of pressure, we were a true family and we kept it that way all season long."
Recruiting is the lifeblood of all college athletics. Augustine is proud he is an Illinois alum, he knows what they can be when they are on top because he lived it. He does not regret or second guess his decision to play for his home state.
Why Illinois?
"First, it's my home state, it's the best school in the country for every reason," Augustine said. "The atmosphere of playing at the highest level possible in front of the best fans in the country —nothing can compare to it or beat it."