MOLINE — It was a great 2018-19 school year in the classroom for Black Hawk College's student-athletes.
In addition to three teams – softball (3.43 GPA), volleyball (3.14 GPA) and women’s basketball (3.09 GPA) – being recognized by the NJCAA as academic honorable mention teams, 16 individuals were honored as NJCAA All-Academic recognition.
Three student-athletes earned NJCAA All-Academic First Team honors for having a 4.0 GPA. Those were: baseball player Anthony Barrios (Alleman HS) and former Annawan prep standout basketball players Ben Buresh and Owen Landwehr.
Earning NJCAA All-Academic Second Team honors for a GPA between 3.80 and 3.99 were: Cole Bizarri (men’s basketball/Sherrard HS), Jamie Briggs (volleyball/Cloverleaf HS, Ohio), Kale Harris (baseball/New Franklin HS, Mo.), Chris McFarland (baseball/Alleman HS), Eric Spurgetis (golf/Moline HS), Jamison Turk (softball/Brownsburg HS, Ind.), and Madison Whitmore (softball/Fulton HS).
On the NJCAA All-Academic Third Team (for GPAs between 3.60 and 3.79) were: Kendall Gripp (volleyball/Annawan HS), Skylar Hungerford (softball/Delavan HS), Megan Johnson (volleyball/Central DeWitt HS, Iowa), Stormy Johnson (women's basketball/ROWVA HS), Sarah Jones (volleyball/UTHS), and Quinn Waterhouse (baseball/Bondurant-Farrar HS, Iowa).
A total of 47 BHC student-athletes were honored with Academic All-Arrowhead Conference awards for earning a 3.0 GPA or higher during the 2018-19 school year. They were:
Baseball: Barrios, Reece Bird, Durant (Iowa) HS, Lucan Buczynski, Jefferson (Ill.) HS, Leo Callison, Durant (Iowa) HS, Jake Conley, Durant (Iowa) HS, Caden Wright, Moline HS, Harris, Parker Hart, Pahrump Valley (Nev.) HS, Niko Klebosits, St. Charles East HS, McFarland, Kyle Stoddard, Pleasant Valley HS, Waterhouse, Bryce White, Rhinelander (Wis.) HS.
Men's basketball: Bizarri, Buresh, Landwehr, Blake Maris, Hanover Central (Ind.) HS, Jayin Trumbull, Wind River (Wyo.) HS.
Women's basketball: Sidney Aude, Milledgeville HS, Paige Finch, Moline HS, Rebecca Hunt, Davenport West HS, Rachel Jacobson, Elmwood HS, Johnson, Megan Schueneman, Alleman HS, Nicole Stoddard, Brimfield HS, Sophia Thomer, Rock Island HS, Margie Villaruz, Zion-Benton HS.
Golf: Isaac Boore, United Township HS, Jacob Deitrich, Illini West HS, Mick Haverland, Geneseo HS, Rielly McGranahan, homeschool DeWitt (Iowa), Spurgetis.
Softball: Olivia Glass, Oak Park HS, Hungerford, Madelyn Singley, Midwest Central HS, Turk, Jacey Upton, Rock Island HS, April White, Galesburg HS, Whitmore, Taylor Workheiser, United Township HS.
Volleyball: Briggs, Cloverleaf (Ohio) HS, Sierra Gregoire, Durant (Iowa) HS, Gripp, Johnson, Jones, Megan Olson, Moline HS, Nicole Stoddard, Brimfield HS.