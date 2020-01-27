Bettendorf sophomore becomes a Fighting Bee

It was tough to tell who was more excited Monday, 15-year-old Rebekah Pace or her newest teammates on the St. Ambrose women’s lacrosse team.
The Bettendorf High School sophomore signed a letter of intent to join the Fighting Bees during a ceremony watched by dozens of St. Ambrose athletes from a variety of sports, ready to do whatever she can to help the team have a successful season.
Pace wore a Fighting Bees jersey and a wide smile as she penned her name on the document that made her a member of the team.
“I’m looking forward to the games, being part of the team and even getting up at 5:30 in the morning to be at practice whenever I can,’’ Pace said. “I have all these new teammates and friends. This is pretty awesome.’’
She isn’t the only who feels that way.
Pace’s parents, Mike and Mindy, and St. Ambrose coach Frank Rogers welcome the chance for Pace to join the team through a program facilitated by Team IMPACT.
The Boston-based nonprofit organization works to improve the quality of life for youths facing serious or chronic illnesses through the power of team. Since 2011, it has matched over 2,000 individuals with over 700 college and university athletic programs across the country.
Pace is the first individual to be connected through Team IMPACT with an Iowa university.
“Rebekah is going to get a lot out of this, but she isn’t the only one,’’ Rogers said. “Our entire team will gain from this experience, too. It’s a win-win for everybody involved.’’
Pace played volleyball more than three years ago at Bettendorf Middle School, but joint issues sent her to the doctor where she was diagnosed with Celiac Disease and Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome, the latter a group of disorders that impacts connective tissue that supports skin, bones and blood vessels.
She spent the majority of her time in a wheelchair several years ago, but because of the work she has put into it, Pace is able to typically move around better and is now able to participate in dance.
You have free articles remaining.
Pace expects to be able to run around a bit on the field with the Fighting Bees during practices.
“It’s going to be so much fun for me,’’ Pace said. “I’m not sure how much I will be able to do with the stick because of my shoulder (joint), but I want to do everything I can.’’
Her mother, Mindy, said her daughter’s physical skills have improved because of the work Rebekah has put into it.
“This is something she will continue to deal with, but she has worked hard at it and just the chance to be part of a team, I think that has her excited about this,’’ Mindy Pace said. “She really missed that aspect of it from volleyball and through Team IMPACT, she’ll have that chance again.’’
Rogers said on game days, Pace will be on the sideline with the Bees and will accompany captains to midfield for the pregame coin toss.
Off the field, she will have the chance to take part in the team’s movie and pizza nights and even plans to attend the Fighting Bees’ weekly academic study sessions.
Her father, Mike, believes his daughter will benefit from the team experience.
“She’s normally a pretty quiet girl, but in just the couple of times she has been around the girls on the team, she’s really opened up,’’ Mike Pace said.
“I think being part of a team like this will help her social skills and I know she’s looking forward to being around them. She’s even anxious to go to the study sessions.’’
Pace has also already studied up on lacrosse.
She breezed through a 126-page book on the sport in a single night recently to learn everything she could.
“The girls on the team are helping me, too,’’ Pace said. “This is going to be a lot of fun.’’