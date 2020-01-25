Youngblut's defensive play helps Augie to key road win

Carroll then found its shooting touch and hit five of its six second-half triples in a roughly five-minute stretch. Combined with an extended zone press that caused Augie problems, the Pioneers (9-9, 2-7) were right back in it, trailing 49-48. with 10:54 left in regulation.

Augie lost the lead at 54-53, went up 62-57, was tied at 62 and then regained the advantage at 67-62 on a Micah Martin follow-up bucket and a Wofford 3-pointer with :54.3 left.

Carroll's Nick Penny (team-high 12 points) then recorded his second three-point play of the half and with :39.9 it was 67-65 Augie and Martin (15 points, seven rebounds) on the bench after fouling out.

Jack Jelen missed a short jumper that Carroll rebounded and set up the final scene for Youngblut to make his mark.

“We subbed Roman because we expected they'd run a high flat ball screen and try to turn the corner and throw it back to a shooter,” said Giovanine. “The one big guy we have who can switch onto a guard and not get beat is Roman. To his credit, he played (nine seconds) and really made the play of the game.”

And Giovanine feels that was a critical victory to close a stretch of eight road games in nine starts dating back to non-conference play in December.

“That was a brutal stretch and we survived,” said Giovanine, whose club won four of six league road games in that stretch, only losing to ranked Elmhurst and North Central teams that shared the league lead into Saturday's play. “This was big to end this tough road stretch we were in, and it keeps us in the mix.”

