Wieskamp leads Hawkeyes past Golden Gophers

"I thought Wieskamp's block and runout was huge," McCaffery said.

Wieskamp bounced back from a disappointing effort in Friday's 103-91 road loss to Michigan by hitting 5 of his 7 3s, grabbing six rebounds and not turning it over once.

"Not my best performance against Michigan. I watched a lot of tape on what I could improve on both offensively and defensively. I tried to come out and just be aggressive from the get-go," Wieskamp said.

Oturu had 22 points and 12 rebounds for his fifth double-double of the season. But Oturu also had eight turnovers, many of them coming when he walked while attempting a post move.

Minnesota shot just 6 of 25 on 3s and committed 15 turnovers. The Gophers shot just 36.8 % from the floor, and their three starting guards were a ghsatly 3 of 29 shooting.

"We didn't hit a lot of shots. But we've got to do a better job of execution," Pitino said.

THE BIG PICTURE

Minnesota: The Gophers entered the week having played the fifth-toughest schedule in America. Still, being 4-5 is no place a Power Five team wants to be — and next up is a home date with No. 3 Ohio State.