Wieskamp finds range, shoots Hawkeyes past No. 12 Terrapins

The Hawkeyes (11-5, 2-3 Big Ten) had a 44-32 advantage on the boards against one of the top rebounding teams in the country.

They also held the Terps (13-3, 3-2 Big Ten) to 32.7% shooting, the lowest percentage by any Iowa opponent this season.

“We were bad. We stunk,’’ Maryland coach Mark Turgeon said. “I’ve been doing this a long time and this is about as bad as I’ve ever seen us play.’’

He said the Hawkeyes deserved a large portion of the credit, though.

“They did a nice job,’’ he said. “They adjusted to whatever we adjusted to in their zone very quickly. We’d try something and it would work and then the next time it wouldn’t work.’’

The Hawkeyes trailed early and were down 15-10 about eight minutes into the game, but then went on a 19-2 scoring run that was mostly defense. Maryland went 0 for 7 from the field with seven turnovers in that decisive stretch and went 8 minutes, 35 seconds without a field goal.

The Hawkeyes took the lead for good in the most unlikely way imaginable. Pemsl, a fourth-year junior who had attempted only two 3-pointers in his entire career, drilled a shot from behind the arc at the top of the key to give them an 18-15 cushion.