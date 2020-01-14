Wheaton at Augustana men's basketball preview

Tonight: 7 p.m., Carver Center
Potential starting lineups
WHEATON (10-4, 4-1 CCIW): F: Cade Alioth (6-5, Jr.) 11.1 points per game/8.8 rebounds per game & Anajuwon Spencer (6-8, Sr.) 9.2/5.0; G: Tyler Cruickshank (5-11, Soph.) 15.1/5.4, Nyameye Adom (6-1, Soph.) 18.7/4.5 & Luke Anthony (6-3, Jr.) 13.2/2.3.
AUGUSTANA (9-5, 3-2 CCIW): F: Lucas Simon (6-5, Sr.) 6.1/2.9 & Pierson Wofford (6-3, Sr.) 15.7/6.4; C: Micah Martin (6-11, Sr.) 12.7/6.8; G: Jack Jelen (5-10, Jr.) 3.6/2.3 & Austin Elledge (6-0, Sr.) 15.2/1.3.
The series: Augustana leads 75-65
Game notes: The last time these two CCIW powers met was in last year's NCAA Division III Tournament. In the Sweet 16 game at Carver Center, the Thunder took over late en route to a 93-79 victory that coach Mike Schauer's team rode to the Final Four. … That snapped Augie's four-game win streak in the series. Still, Augie has won 10 of the last 12 meetings. … Augie is among teams receiving votes (9) in the latest d3hoops.com poll. Wheaton, which logged a 71-68 victory over Carthage on Monday in a make-up game, is not in the poll. … In Monday's victory, the Thunder had just five bench points, which is five under its average as the starters have carried much of the scoring load. … Augustana freshman point guard Matt Hanushewsky has seen increased minutes the last two games and handled his role well. In 32 minutes of action since Jack McDonald left the program, Hanushewsky has dished out six assists without any turnovers. However, he has yet to make a shot in either game and is 0 for 3 from the field with just one rebound. … Jack Jelen leads the Vikings with 60 assists and is ranked No. 14 in Division III with a 3:1 assist-to-turnover ratio. … Augie averages 75.7 points per game and allows 67.1, the third-best mark in the league. The Vikings are +4.9 rebounding (38.7-33.9). … Wheaton averages 77.9 ppg and allows 65.9, the second-best average in the league. The Thunder are +4.1 rebounding (37.6-33.4). … There is no JV game tonight. … Augie is at North Park in another CCIW game on Saturday in a women's/men's doubleheader that starts at 5 p.m.
Augie coach Grey Giovanine: "Mark Roth has the scout, and I asked him if they have anybody averaging 35 points a game (as did All-American Aston Francis) and he said, 'No, but they have a lot of good players.' It's a very good Wheaton team, but they are much more balanced than they have been the last couple of years. … You spent so much time trying to contain the All-American; in the last game last year, their other guys really hurt us. We did a pretty good job on a great player and some of these guys they have back this year rose up and made pretty big shots. … They have great balance and are a really good team."
