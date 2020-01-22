Vikings fall short of road upset vs. No. 16 North Central

NAPERVILLE — The Augustana men's basketball team was so close to really making the CCIW race very interesting on Wednesday night.
Despite struggling offensively with 33% shooting and dealing with major foul issues, the Vikings battled No. 16 North Central to the wire at Gregory Arena.
As the final horn sounded, Austin Elledge's 3-pointer from the left side of the key rotated toward the basket, caught the inside of the front iron and rolled around the cylinder before skipping out and leaving the Vikings with a heartbreaking 54-53 loss to the Cardinals.
“I'm really proud of our guys,” said Augie coach Grey Giovanine after another tough road loss. “We out-rebounded them by 16 (42-26) and we keep them off the free-throw line (NCC finished 6 for 9). Those were big keys to the game. We're just not a great shooting team and we struggled to make baskets. But our defense was exceptional.”
The setback dropped the Vikings to 11-6, 5-3 in the league as they remained tied for third, while the Cardinals moved to 14-3, 7-1 and remained tied for the league lead with No. 4-ranked Elmhurst, an 89-72 Wednesday winner over visiting Illinois Wesleyan.
Pierson Wofford led the Vikings with 15 points and Jack Jelen added 11. Blaise Meredith (16 points) and Matt Cappelletti (10) led the Cardinals as Connor Raridon was held to eight points.
Micah Martin (eight points, two rebounds) played just six minutes in the first half after picking up two quick fouls and then a third when put back in midway through the half. Augie's final lead of the game was at the 7:45 mark of the first half on a Wofford putback for a 20-19 edge. Augie trailed 28-25 at the half. After pulling to within 34-32 early in the second, the Cardinals nudged out to a 52-44 lead before the Vikings battled back.
With a Martin bucket, two Wofford free throws and another Wofford bucket, Augie trailed 52-50 with 3:49 left. As NCC went over four minutes without points, Martin split free throws to make it 52-51 with 2:24 left.
NCC scored just two points in the final 6:17, those on two Matt Helwig free throws with 1:58 left in regulation.
The only problem was the Vikings, who made just 19 of 57 shots and were 5-for-23 on 3-pointers, had just as tough a time scoring as Jelen scored Augie's final points on a drive with :38 left.
After Cappelletti missed a 3-pointer, the Vikings called timeout with :11.8 left and the ball out under the Cardinals' basket.
“We wanted to get our point guard (Jelen) a chance to penetrate and we got it,” said Giovanine of the last sequence that had Jelen dishing to Lucas Simon at the free-throw line who then found Elledge open at the top of the wing. “We got a great looking 3 from our best 3-point shooter. It went in and out. It would have been an unbelievable win.”
The setback snapped Augie's win streak at three and moved NCC's win streak over the Vikings to three ahead of their rematch at Carver Center on Feb. 12. Augie is at Carroll on Saturday.