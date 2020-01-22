Vikings fall short of road upset vs. No. 16 North Central

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Micah Martin (eight points, two rebounds) played just six minutes in the first half after picking up two quick fouls and then a third when put back in midway through the half. Augie's final lead of the game was at the 7:45 mark of the first half on a Wofford putback for a 20-19 edge. Augie trailed 28-25 at the half. After pulling to within 34-32 early in the second, the Cardinals nudged out to a 52-44 lead before the Vikings battled back.

With a Martin bucket, two Wofford free throws and another Wofford bucket, Augie trailed 52-50 with 3:49 left. As NCC went over four minutes without points, Martin split free throws to make it 52-51 with 2:24 left.

NCC scored just two points in the final 6:17, those on two Matt Helwig free throws with 1:58 left in regulation.

The only problem was the Vikings, who made just 19 of 57 shots and were 5-for-23 on 3-pointers, had just as tough a time scoring as Jelen scored Augie's final points on a drive with :38 left.

After Cappelletti missed a 3-pointer, the Vikings called timeout with :11.8 left and the ball out under the Cardinals' basket.