Vikings clear century mark in rout of MacMurray

ROCK ISLAND — It was finals week at the end of the semester on the Augustana campus this week.
The men's basketball team passed Thursday's non-conference test with flying colors.
Augie blew open the game in the first half and ran away with a 105-63 victory over an out-matched MacMurray club.
While the game was decided early, the nationally 23rd-ranked Vikings gleaned plenty of positives from the rout, which moved their win streak over the Highlanders to 12.
Freshman guard Jack McDonald looked good in scoring a game-high 23 points in just over 20 minutes of action. Senior center Roman Youngblut showed his ability to dominate a smaller MacMurray lineup as he finished with 12 points and a game-high seven rebounds in just over eight minutes of action.
And maybe the brightest spot of the night was that the Vikings had only 12 turnovers — after averaging over 20 the last four games. They countered that with 20 assists on 39 field goals.
“It was great to get some guys in there and get some confidence,” said Augie coach Grey Giovanine after his club moved to 6-3 ahead of Sunday's CCIW showdown with Illinois Wesleyan.
That showed right from the start, too.
You have free articles remaining.
Augie was still getting a feel for the game with a 16-12 lead before the starters sparked a run to make it 25-12 with 11:04 left in the half. MacMurray (3-4) hung close at 30-21 before the game got out of control.
Starting at the 8:13 mark of the first half, Augie exploded on 24-2 run in just under seven minutes to stretch the lead to 54-23 with 90 seconds left in the half. In that streak, McDonald rattled off seven straight points that started with a 3-pointer. Youngblut finished the spree with a fastbreak bucket off a McDonald feed and a rebound bucket.
“Coach said that we had a bunch of stops in a row,” said McDonald of that stretch, which included seven of the Highlanders' 22 turnovers. “We had a lot of fast-break opportunities and we were just running and getting some good looks. Once you see a few fall, the hoop just gets bigger.”
McDonald was shooting at a pretty big target as he nailed nine of 11 shots, including four of five from 3-point land.
Youngblut, who normally sees important minutes, had productive court time in this one. He was five-for-five from the field and hit two of his three free throws.
“We were focusing on stuff that we need to do, and one of the things I need to work on and get better at is being aggressive in the post and make myself available,” said the former Davenport Assumption prep. “We did a good job of sharing the ball.”
The Vikings did a pretty good job at just about everything while limiting minutes of starters. Austin Elledge was the only starter in double-figure scoring, finishing with 15 points in 18 minutes.
With a huge size advantage, Augie finished with a 39-32 board edge but physically manhandled the Highlanders.
“We're really young and still trying to find our way,” said MacMurray coach Todd Creal. “We knew they were going to pressure us, and they took us out of a lot of the stuff we were trying to do. That's the hallmark of an Augie team.”
The Vikings scored 33 points off those 22 turnovers as Augustana went over the century mark for the first time since January in a 109-64 CCIW victory over North Park. A 3-pointer by Luke Johnson (11 points in 12 minutes of court time) put the Vikings at 100 with 1:42 left in the game.