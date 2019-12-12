Vikings clear century mark in rout of MacMurray

Starting at the 8:13 mark of the first half, Augie exploded on 24-2 run in just under seven minutes to stretch the lead to 54-23 with 90 seconds left in the half. In that streak, McDonald rattled off seven straight points that started with a 3-pointer. Youngblut finished the spree with a fastbreak bucket off a McDonald feed and a rebound bucket.

“Coach said that we had a bunch of stops in a row,” said McDonald of that stretch, which included seven of the Highlanders' 22 turnovers. “We had a lot of fast-break opportunities and we were just running and getting some good looks. Once you see a few fall, the hoop just gets bigger.”

McDonald was shooting at a pretty big target as he nailed nine of 11 shots, including four of five from 3-point land.

Youngblut, who normally sees important minutes, had productive court time in this one. He was five-for-five from the field and hit two of his three free throws.

“We were focusing on stuff that we need to do, and one of the things I need to work on and get better at is being aggressive in the post and make myself available,” said the former Davenport Assumption prep. “We did a good job of sharing the ball.”