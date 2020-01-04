Viking men find groove, roll past No. 18 Carthage

KENOSHA, Wis. – Despite a sluggish start, the Augustana men's basketball team quickly found a groove and rode that to a huge road CCIW victory on Saturday night over 18th ranked Carthage.
The hosting Red Men scored the first six points of the game and the Vikings had turnovers on two of their first possessions. However, that changed in a hurry as the Vikings answered with eight straight points. Augie scored six straight points to break from a 12-all tie and never trailed en route to the 84-68 victory.
By halftime, Augie had built a 48-30 advantage.
The win was the seventh in a row in the series between the schools and kept Carthage coach Bosko Djurickovic from joining elite company. The veteran league coach with North Park and Carthage, Djurickovic was seeking his 300th CCIW victory. That will have to wait, though, thanks to a complete effort from the Vikings.
Augie shot 52.4% (33 of 63) from the field, 42.9% (9-21) from the 3-point line, and 82% (9-11) from the free-throw line. The Vikings also dominated the boards 40-29.
Four of the Vikings key seniors stepped up to lead the way. Pierson Wofford led the Vikings with 20 points, Austin Elledge added 18, and Micah Martin tossed in 17 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Lucas Simon, moving to the point guard position to tak eon some ball-handling duties, added seven points and led the rebounding effort with a game-high 10.
“Our seniors – Pierson Wofford, Austin Elledge and Micah Martin need to play well for us to win, and they really played well tonight,” said Augie coach Grey Giovanine.
After a tough early-season slate, Giovanine is hoping this game shows the 8-4, 2-1 CCIW Vikings can put themselves in a position to defend their league crown, now in a tie for the conference lead.
“I think we're making progress,” said Giovanine. “The guys continue to work hard and have good attitudes. We changed the rotations completely with Lucas at the point a bunch. Everybody continues to buy in.”
Carthage (9-3, 1-2 CCIW) had five players reach double-digit scoring, led by Chrishawn Cook's 14. Kienen Baltimore, one of the Red Men's top players, was held to two points in nine minutes before he was ejected in the second half. Officials called him for kicking Elledge in the head after a scramble for a rebound as Elledge was prone on the floor.
Carthage 90, Augustana 84 (2OT) (women): Freshman Gabbi Loiz did her best to get the Augustana women a critical road CCIW victory, but the Vikings fell in double overtime. The former Alleman standout dropped in a collegiate-best 32 points, including the final six in regulation.
However, Carthage's Sammie Woodward was just as good, popping for 31 points for Carthage (7-5, 2-1 in CCIW).
Loiz wasn't the only Viking with a solid game. Former Rock Island standout Lauren Hall added 15 points and nine rebounds. Senior Lex Jones was shutout into the third quarter, but finished with 13 points and 19 rebounds.
Augustana (7-6, 2-2 CCIW), which trailed by as many as 12 points, did not lead until Loiz's 3-pointer with 1:49 left in regulation. Her three-point play with :16 left gave the Vikings a 68-64 lead. However, Woodward drilled a 3-pointer with :08 left. After being fouled, Jeni Crain (eight points) split free throws with :08 left. After the second miss, Autumn Kalis drove the length of the court for a game-tying layup at the buzzer.