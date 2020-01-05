Viking men find groove, roll past No. 18 Carthage; Loiz scores career-high in loss for Augie women

KENOSHA, Wis. – Despite a sluggish start, the Augustana men's basketball team quickly found a groove and rode that to a huge road CCIW victory on Saturday night over 18th ranked Carthage.

The hosting Red Men scored the first six points of the game and the Vikings had turnovers on two of their first possessions. However, that changed in a hurry as the Vikings answered with eight straight points. Augie scored six straight points to break from a 12-all tie and never trailed en route to the 84-68 victory.

By halftime, Augie had built a 48-30 advantage.

The win was the seventh in a row in the series between the schools and kept Carthage coach Bosko Djurickovic from joining elite company. The veteran league coach with North Park and Carthage, Djurickovic was seeking his 300th CCIW victory. That will have to wait, though, thanks to a complete effort from the Vikings.

Augie shot 52.4% (33 of 63) from the field, 42.9% (9-21) from the 3-point line, and 82% (9-11) from the free-throw line. The Vikings also dominated the boards 40-29.