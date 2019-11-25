Tonight: Carver Center, 7 p.m.
Twitter: @TJ_DA
Listen in: portal.stretchinternet.com/augustana/
Potential starting lineups
UW-WHITEWATER (2-3): F: Equan Ards (6-3, Jr.) 24.8 points per game/6.6 points per game & Jack Brahm (6-5, Soph.) 5.4/2.2; C: Riley Jensen (6-10, Sr.) 3.4/4.2; G: Bailey Kale (6-1, Soph.) 17.0/1.6 & Brian Conaghan (6-1, Fr.) 4.8/4.2.
You have free articles remaining.
No. 17 AUGUSTANA (3-1): F: Pierson Wofford (6-3, Sr.) 16.0/6.3 & Justin Bottorff (6-6, Soph.) 7.5/4.3; C: Micah Martin (6-11, Sr.) 17.7/8.3; G: Jack Jelen (5-10, Jr.) 4.0/1.3 & Jarrett Tribble (6-2, Jr.) 11.5/2.3.
The series: Tied 4-4.
Game notes: This is the first meeting between the two national powers since the 2017 NCAA Division III National Tournament when Augie won 72-70 on a late Chrishawn Orange bucket to reach the Sweet 16 en route to the Final Four. … Augie has won three straight in the series. … This is the first of a home-and-home set with the Warhawks. … Both teams are in a similar position of still trying to figure out things with a lot of new players in major roles. The Warhawks are led by junior college transfers Ards (Iowa Lakes CC) and Kale (Kirkwood CC) along with 6-6 freshman Trevon Chislom (10.2 ppg, 3.2 rpg, all off the bench). … Augie coach Grey Giovanine was hoping to have Tribble ready for tonight's start. He missed Sunday's practice with an illness, but was expected at Monday's workout. … The Vikings will still be without senior guard Austin Elledge (groin strain) and junior forward Carson Frakes (sprained ankle). Giovanine hopes to have both back after Thanksgiving and available for Sunday's noon game at No. 7 Washington-University in St. Louis. … On the UW-W roster is 6-2 senior guard James Fox (1.3 ppg/1.3 rpg), who started his career at Augustana in 2015-16. … Augie averages 74.8 points per game and allows 66.8. … UW-W averages and allows 76.4 points per game. … All five of UW-W's games have been decided by a total of 20 points, with six points being the largest spread. The Warhawks, who have a 90-86 loss to Wash-U, come in off of Friday's 71-66 home win over Monmouth.
Augie coach Grey Giovanine: “Like us, they have a ton of new guys, I think they are playing five or six guys that weren't there last year. Like us, they have two transfers who are really, really talented and leading them in scoring, and then they have some young guys that are playing key roles. It's a really talented and great looking group, but they are still, like us, trying to work way their through it.”
- Tom Johnston, tjohnston@qconline.com