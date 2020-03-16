Underwood rewarded for creating right culture

The culture and character are right for Illinois basketball.
In March 2017, Brad Underwood became the Illinois basketball coach. Not a lot of Midwesterners knew him because he spent years at Stephen F. Austin and one year at Oklahoma State, where he won enough games to get the Cowboys into the NCAA Tournament.
Recently I asked Underwood: "Three years ago you told us, you came to Illinois to win, it was a dream job but the culture had to change ... Is this what Illinois basketball will look like under you moving forward?"
Underwood paused for a brief second and gave an answer that sums up the success of his team this year.
"Darn close, we can talk about the hustle plays, the defense, but it's the locker room, and it's the guys in the locker room,'' he said. "That has to work with the guys and our coaching staff. Because if your locker room is never right, I don't care, you're not going to win.
"I don't care how talented you are. You're going to lose. So it goes beyond that when I talk about character that means a lot to me. We have guys working their tails off. Giorgi Bezhanishvili, we all know he was struggling, but if you watch our bench, or when I watch the film I pay more attention to him than the game sometimes. That young man is standing up cheering. His demeanor is never down, He's in the gym by 8 a.m. That's your locker room, that's your character, that allows you to build you culture, that Ayo Dosunmu gets on the floor, Giorgi doesn't allow a catch, that's what we're striving for here. Hustle plays, rebounds good offense, that's the visual stuff, but you don't do that without the locker room first.''
I was sitting next to Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman, who sat there in agreement, shaking his head the entire time Underwood gave that answer, then said very quietly, "This is what all of our teams are about now at Illinois."
The very next day, Illinois gave Underwood and his staff extensions and pay raises.
This staff did what it said it would do: Change the look of the program, win games and recruit. They did it in three years, so naturally, this staff could possibly be pursued by other schools. Whitman did what any good AD would do. He secured Illinois’ long-term future.
Whitman announced a three-year extension for Underwood through 2026 and extensions for his coaching staff through 2022.
In a prepared statement Whitman said: "I am extremely pleased with the upward trajectory of our Fighting Illini men's basketball program and believe we are headed toward a championship future. Under Coach Underwood's leadership, our student-athletes have showed steady progress on the court and in the classroom. He has instilled a culture based on competitiveness, toughness, preparation, and accountability that is yielding exciting results. His ability to project a vision for the program's future, to recruit elite players to Champaign-Urbana, and to develop them into a winning team has exceeded even my admittedly high expectations at this relatively early stage in his tenure."
The Illini had the largest turnaround among schools from the six major conferences, winning 10 more games than a year ago, and stand eighth across all of NCAA Division I.
Underwood's new contract moves his base salary to $3.4 million, which ranks in the upper quarter of the Big Ten. He will receive annual increases that will grow his salary to $4 million for the 2025-26 season, the last year of the extension. Underwood is also in line to earn a new $750,000 retention bonus if he concludes the contract's new term as the Illinois head coach.
If Underwood were to accept a coaching position elsewhere, he would owe the university an $8 million buyout, which will decrease each year of the agreement. The contract also allows for a series of subsequent extensions each time the team reaches the NCAA Tournament from 2022 to 2025, with the potential to extend the agreement through 2030.