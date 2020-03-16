Underwood rewarded for creating right culture

The culture and character are right for Illinois basketball.

In March 2017, Brad Underwood became the Illinois basketball coach. Not a lot of Midwesterners knew him because he spent years at Stephen F. Austin and one year at Oklahoma State, where he won enough games to get the Cowboys into the NCAA Tournament.

Recently I asked Underwood: "Three years ago you told us, you came to Illinois to win, it was a dream job but the culture had to change ... Is this what Illinois basketball will look like under you moving forward?"

Underwood paused for a brief second and gave an answer that sums up the success of his team this year.

"Darn close, we can talk about the hustle plays, the defense, but it's the locker room, and it's the guys in the locker room,'' he said. "That has to work with the guys and our coaching staff. Because if your locker room is never right, I don't care, you're not going to win.