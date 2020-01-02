Trip to Philly's Palestra will be special for the McCafferys

IOWA CITY — Fran McCaffery sort of downplayed the fact that he will get to coach this weekend in the arena in which he grew to love basketball and where he played for the last three years of his college career.
The Iowa men's coach said that when Penn State called and asked if it was OK to play Saturday’s 1 p.m. Big Ten game at the famed Palestra in Philadelphia, he gave his approval.
"It's their home game so they kind of play where they want it," McCaffery said.
But one of McCaffery’s starting guards said he knows the coach probably was silently jumping for joy on the inside at the prospect of returning to a 93-year-old arena that is considered one of the meccas of college basketball.
"I think he was really excited," said sophomore Connor McCaffery, who has been listening to his dad's tales of the Palestra for as long as he can remember. "He never would come out and say that, but I think he was."
Fran McCaffery conceded that it will be sort of a special occasion. Almost all of his relatives will be there Saturday along with his old college coach at the University of Pennsylvania, Bob Weinhauer.
"But I'm pretty good at kind of separating that from the task at hand," he added. "It's a big game on our schedule. It's a ranked opponent, a team I have a lot of respect for. They're playing extremely well. My responsibility is just to make sure we go there and play well."
At the prodding of reporters, McCaffery did spend some time Thursday trekking down memory lane to the days when he and his brother Jack, a longtime Philadelphia sportswriter, attended games at the Palestra.
"My memories are a little bit different because it starts with my mom and dad bringing myself and my brother to games when we were kids," McCaffery said. "You want to sit up in the student section, you want to watch the games, you want to throw streamers, watch the really good players, maybe get to meet them, something like that.
"And then, as a high school player, you want to get your team to the Palestra. Here, it's kind of we want to get to the state tournament. We want to get to Wells Fargo Arena. There you want to get to the Palestra. That's where you want to go. So I had the opportunity to do that."
Then, after beginning his college basketball career at Wake Forest, McCaffery returned home to play his last three years at Penn, which uses the Palestra as its home arena.
"There's so many incredible memories," McCaffery said. "I've seen great high school games there, great players after I became a coach. I saw Kobe Bryant play there, Wilt Chamberlain has played there, the Sixers would play there back in the old days.
You have free articles remaining.
"But the thing that was really special about it is throughout the '60s, '70s and '80s, there were always doubleheaders, so you went and you stayed there for six, seven hours, and you watched four teams play, and nobody left. It wasn't like, 'OK, I'm rooting for Villanova, they play in the first game so I'm going to dinner while Penn plays South Carolina.' It wasn't like that. Everybody stayed, watched both games.’’
McCaffery rattled off the names of many of the great coaches who have coached at the Palestra for one of Philadelphia’s "Big Five" schools. Chuck Daly. Rollie Massimino. Harry Litwack. John Chaney. Paul Westhead. Jack Ramsay. Jack McKinney. Jim Lynam. Jay Wright.
Connor said his father is pretty much a walking, talking encyclopedia of Philadelphia basketball.
"He has a really good memory," Connor said. "He can name games, players, dates, whatever the score was in 1976, 84-81, this guy hit a 20-foot jumper. It’s unbelievable."
Fran McCaffery admitted it will be special to have Weinhauer there Saturday, and the day will be made extra special by the fact that Penn plays Princeton on the same court Saturday night. It’s not an actual doubleheader like in the old days, but it will be similar.
He said it also will mean a lot to have his two sons, Connor and Patrick, experience the environment that was so much a part of his roots.
Patrick, who will watch from the bench in street clothes, and Connor appear to be the only players on the Iowa roster who ever have been to the Palestra.
Freshman guard Joe Toussaint, who is from New York City, said he has driven past the place but never gone inside. Junior center Luka Garza, who is from Washington, D.C., has heard about it from high school teammates.
"Growing up on the east coast, you always hear about the Palestra," Garza said. "You dream about playing there. There are a couple of arenas you always think about, and this is one of them."
Needless to say, it will mean even more to the McCaffery brothers to be on the floor where Dad performed nearly four decades ago.
"My dad’s picture is up on the wall there, my uncle covered probably a million games there, my grandpa used to be a security guard there," Connor said. "I’ve heard stories about pretty much everything: How they used to sneak into games, where the secret doors are, I’ve heard it all. So having that kind of knowledge of the arena and then getting to actually play in it ... is definitely going to be a great memory."
Connor said he has looked forward to this his whole life.
"Even (Friday) when we practice there, I’m probably going to look around and try to enjoy it and just hang out," he said. "Just being able to spend a lot of time in the arena as a player is something I’m really excited about."