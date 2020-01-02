Trip to Philly's Palestra will be special for the McCafferys

At the prodding of reporters, McCaffery did spend some time Thursday trekking down memory lane to the days when he and his brother Jack, a longtime Philadelphia sportswriter, attended games at the Palestra.

"My memories are a little bit different because it starts with my mom and dad bringing myself and my brother to games when we were kids," McCaffery said. "You want to sit up in the student section, you want to watch the games, you want to throw streamers, watch the really good players, maybe get to meet them, something like that.

"And then, as a high school player, you want to get your team to the Palestra. Here, it's kind of we want to get to the state tournament. We want to get to Wells Fargo Arena. There you want to get to the Palestra. That's where you want to go. So I had the opportunity to do that."

Then, after beginning his college basketball career at Wake Forest, McCaffery returned home to play his last three years at Penn, which uses the Palestra as its home arena.

"There's so many incredible memories," McCaffery said. "I've seen great high school games there, great players after I became a coach. I saw Kobe Bryant play there, Wilt Chamberlain has played there, the Sixers would play there back in the old days.

