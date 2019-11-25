Happy Thanksgiving: With Thanksgiving looming, the local college basketball schedule has a little break in it this week. Tonight is the big night of action with both Augustana (non-conference contests) and St. Ambrose (CCAC play) and the Black Hawk women (non-conference) teams in action. This week does stretch into play on Sunday when the Augustana men travel to St. Louis to face Washington-University in an annual matchup. That is a noon start to accommodate the women's tournament the Bears are hosting.
This week's men's games: Today: UW-Whitewater at Augustana, 7 p.m.; *St. Xavier at St. Ambrose, 7:30 p.m. Saturday: St. Ambrose vs. Mount Marty at Fort Dodge, Iowa, 4 p.m. Sunday: Augustana at Washington-St. Louis, noon. Monday: Black Hawk at Southeastern CC, 7 p.m.
This week's women's games: Today: Augustana at Monmouth, 7 p.m.; *St. Xavier at St. Ambrose, 5:30 p.m.; Black Hawk at Des Moines Area CC, 5:30 p.m. Saturday: Webster at Augustana, 1 p.m.; Black Hawk at Augustana JV (Scrimmage), 11 a.m.
Streaking: The Black Hawk women's basketball team (6-3) goes into tonight's game looking to get back to its winning ways, having had a six-game win streak snapped in Saturday's 75-66 loss to Southeastern Community College. In those six straight wins, the Lady Braves didn't allow more than 72 points. While averaging 71.2 points per game for the season, the Lady Braves are allowing an average of 65.3 points per game.
— Tom Johnston, tjohnston@qconline.com