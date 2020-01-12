You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
This week's college hoops
View Comments

This week's college hoops

{{featured_button_text}}

Home cooking: There will be plenty of local college basketball for Quad-Cities fans this week. The six local programs are scheduled for 14 games between now and Monday with 10 of those being home games for the locals. Both St. Ambrose teams host CCAC games on Wednesday and Saturday. The Augustana women, who are off on Wednesday, are the only bunch to not play at home this week.

This week's men's games: Today: *Kishwaukee at Black Hawk, 7 p.m. Wednesday: *Wheaton at Augustana, 7 p.m.; *St. Francis (Ill.) at St. Ambrose, 7:30 p.m. Thursday: Black Hawk at *Illinois Valley CC, 7:30 p.m. Saturday: Augustana at *North Park, 7 p.m.; *Indiana-South Bend at St. Ambrose, 3 p.m.; Bryant-Stratton at Black Hawk, 3 p.m.

This week's women's games: Today: *Kishwaukee at Black Hawk, 5 p.m. Wednesday: *St. Francis (Ill.) at St. Ambrose, 5:30 p.m. Thursday: Black Hawk at *Illinois Valley CC, 5:30 p.m. Saturday: Augustana at *North Park, 5 p.m.; *Indiana-South Bend at St. Ambrose, 1 p.m.; Bryant & Stratton at Black Hawk, 1 p.m. Monday: Black Hawk at Lincoln Land CC, 5:30 p.m.

Thanks, Mother Nature: Both Black Hawk College basketball teams were postponed by Saturday's inclement weather. The Braves and Lady Braves were scheduled to make the drive to Crystal Lake to face McHenry County, but those outings were postponed. No makeup date has been set for either game. While it was the first significant schedule change for the men, the women's schedule has been rife with cancellations and rescheduled games, the count of those up to nine at this point.

— Tom Johnston, tjohnston@qconline.com

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News