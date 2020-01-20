This week's college hoops

Road warriors: After a busy week for home games last week, the schedule has our local college basketball teams logging a few miles this week. The Black Hawk men (hosting Highland tonight in Arrowhead Conference play) and the Augustana women (hosting North Central in CCIW action on Wednesday) have the only home games this week. The BHC women have just one Arrowhead game this week with Highland not fielding a women's team this season.

This week's men's games: Today: *Highland CC at Black Hawk, 7 p.m. Wednesday: Augustana at *North Central, 7 p.m.; St. Ambrose at *Trinity Christian, 7:30 p.m. Thursday: Black Hawk at *Carl Sandburg, 7:30 p.m. Saturday: Augustana at *Carroll, 4 p.m.; St. Ambrose at *Trinity International, 3 p.m.

This week's women's games: Wednesday: Jan. 22 *North Central at Augustana, 7 p.m.; St. Ambrose at *Trinity Christian, 5:30 p.m. Thursday: Black Hawk at *Carl Sandburg, 5:30 p.m. Saturday: Augustana at *Carroll, 2 p.m.; St. Ambrose at *Trinity International, 1 p.m.