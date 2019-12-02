Short week: There are only nine games this week for the six local college basketball teams with the Black Hawk men and women each playing just once in the next seven days. The St. Ambrose Queen Bees have two CCAC contests this week while the SAU men have one league contest after a Wednesday non-conference affair. The Augustana men and women also start CCIW play this week, the women playing at Wheaton on Wednesday before a women's/men's Saturday home twinbill against Carroll.
This week's men's games: Wednesday: Lincoln at St. Ambrose, 7 p.m. Thursday: Black Hawk at Rock Valley College, 7:30 p.m. Saturday: *Carroll at Augustana, 7 p.m.; St. Ambrose at *Governors State, 3 p.m.
This week's women's games: Wednesday: Augustana at *Wheaton, 7 p.m.; St. Ambrose at *Indiana-South Bend, 5:30 p.m. Thursday: Black Hawk at Rock Valley College, 5:30 p.m. Saturday: *Carroll at Augustana, 5 p.m.; St. Ambrose at *Governors State, 1 p.m.
Coughing up the lead: The 4-4 Augustana women have done a decent job of getting out of the gate in games this season, but have had a tougher time following up with strong second quarters. In five of eight games, Augie has jumped to a lead after the first 10 minutes and outscored foes 146-125. The second quarter has been a reversal, though, being outscored six times in that quarter and 140-93 cumulatively. The Vikings, working on a three-game winning streak, have led two of those three after the first quarter and all three at halftime.
-- By Tom Johnston, tjohnston@qconline.com