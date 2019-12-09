This week's college hoops

Tests before treats: There is yet another odd week on the college basketball front this week. With schools in the midst of finals through Thursday at all three local colleges, there are no games until Thursday this week.

It is also going to be unusual in that the Augie men and women have a CCIW twinbill on Sunday at the Carver Center against rival Illinois Wesleyan. That game was moved from Saturday to accommodate the 26th annual Genesis Shootout in the gym. A huge NAIA showdown is on tap Saturday when the 20th ranked St. Ambrose men (10-2, 6-0 CCAC) host No. 8 Olivet Nazarene (11-1, 6-1 CCAC) as part of that women's/men's afternoon twinbill.

This week's men's games: Thursday: MacMurray at Augustana, 7 p.m.; Milwaukee Area Technical College at Black Hawk, 7 p.m. Saturday: *Olivet Nazarene at St. Ambrose, 3 p.m. Sunday: *Illinois Wesleyan at Augustana, 3 p.m.; Black Hawk at Bryant-Stratton College, 1 p.m. Monday: St. Ambrose at Mount Mercy, 7 p.m.

This week's women's games: Thursday: Milwaukee Area Tech at Black Hawk, 5 p.m. Saturday: *Olivet Nazarene at St. Ambrose, 1 p.m. Sunday: *Illinois Wesleyan at Augustana, 1 p.m. Monday: Southeastern (IA) CC at Black Hawk, 6 p.m.