This CCIW men's race should be interesting

With the calendar turning to February, it may not be too early to be scoreboard watching when it comes to the CCIW men’s basketball race.
In fact, that practice probably began this week when Augustana and Illinois Wesleyan hosted the league co-leaders in key mid-week games. And wouldn’t you know it, Augie upended No. 4 Elmhurst 94-93 in dramatic fashion and IWU toppled No. 13 ranked NCC 77-71 to considerably tighten the standings.
Elmhurst and NCC are still tied atop the chase with 8-2 records, but Augie (7-3), IWU (6-3) and Wheaton (6-3, which was idle Wednesday), are closer to the leaders.
And that has set up what should be a very interesting final three-plus weeks of league play with five teams still legitimately having a chance to win the title.
However, Wednesday’s home upset that was capped by Pierson Wofford’s 30-foot game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer hasn't changed the approach the Vikings bring into the final three weeks of the season or tonight's game vs. Mllikin at the Carver Center.
"When they came in on Thursday on a our big grease board, I had the words 'What now?'" said Augie coach Grey Giovanine. "We had to remind them to get back to work. We had just an unbelievable win, but we have to use that to move forward. We don't have time to look back at it."
Making it even more exciting looking forward, though, is that the contenders all still have games against one another. In fact, all five teams at the top play other teams in that group at least three times down the stretch.
The Vikings’ final six games include contests at Wheaton and Illinois Wesleyan next week to close out the road schedule. After those, Augie closes with home games against North Central, Carthage and North Park.
Augie lost at home to Illinois Wesleyan (74-67 in OT) and at North Central (54-53) and beat Wheaton at home (79-73 in OT). Augie split with Elmhurst and has finished that series.
The Vikings have won at least a share of the last five CCIW men’s basketball titles, an unprecedented feat. It will be interesting to see how the final few weeks of the campaign play out and if that string of success will be extended.
In a league that has been as balanced as ever, not many results will be shocking — even if the youthful Vikings can continue to build with the newbies who are stepping forward.
“It was an unbelievable win for a team that’s finding its identity,” said Giovanine of Wednesday's thriller at Carver Center. “We have won five out of six and the one loss was a one-pointer on the road (at North Central). This is a healthy team.”
One that not many thought would be in title contention as the calendar flipped to February. But here it is, still defending it crown.