The Fight in the Illini better appear quick

But Griffin was not done. Underwood chewed on him for a brief second, then gave him a pat on the butt; in a way, it was Underwood's way of saying, “Thank you, kid.”

Griffin was asked to sit next to assistant coach Orlando Antigua, and they had a heated heart-to-heart. Underwood did say later that he was OK with the last technical Griffin received. He was awarded one previously for a minor alteration with the Tigers’ biggest player Jeremiah Tilmon.

That moment, watching tears come from Griffin's face and acknowledging coach Antigua, as they say..."had me at hello.” Griffin stood up, walked down the bench, giving each player a passionate hang shake; some even hugged Griffin for his efforts.

Griffin hales from the Big Apple, but he is an Illini at heart.

During Saturday's postgame press conference Underwood was asked about his guard, "I'm disappointed in our fight. We can talk about X's and O's, it's playing with your hair on fire all the time. Alan Griffin came in and he was sensational, he did that."

Illinois is sitting at 8-4, it has no room for any more blips, they will need a great Big Ten run to play in NCAA Tournament and avoid missing it for the seventh season in a row.

It is about putting players out there who will fight for the name on the front of the jersey, players who can produce. There is no more room for mistakes, it is do or die time for this team. This team needs to compete like it is the last game; if not, it will be their last game before you know it.

