Talent is there, make old pieces fit

Let us reminisce here, about some of his best performances, first from last season: against Gonzaga, when he scored 29 points, 27 in the second half; his 25 points against Missouri last year; 30 points on 10-14 shooting with five 3-pointers at Minnesota. Going back to his freshman year you have his career-high 32 points vs. Wisconsin (Feb. 8), the most by a Big Ten freshman on the year and third-highest total ever by an Illini freshman; and his 27 points including a game-tying 3-pointer at the buzzer to force overtime vs. Iowa.

These performances are what got fans and media members excited, joining preseason All Big Ten guard Ayo Dosunmu together in the same backcourt.

Frazier needs to be Trent. He has improved his free throw percentage, which is now up to 86 percent. If the 6-foot-2 Wellington, Florida, guard can get that swag back, the game will become easier for both him and Dosunmu. Saturday Illinois was 6-22 in the second half. Frazier has the same ability to take over a game but looked to defer at a time when Illinois needed a field goal or free throws to stop Maryland's run.

Make no mistake: there is not a personality conflict, none at all. Both guards are great off the court, and you can see the great relationship on the court.