Talent is there, make old pieces fit

On paper, this is supposed to be the year the Fighting Illini men's basketball team makes the NCAA Basketball Tournament. The Illini are currently 6-3 with two losses that could come back to haunt them in March.
Illinois head coach Brad Underwood has done a tremendous job of upgrading talent. Illinois has Big Ten quality basketball players.
The first two years Illinois had an identity: they defended and wanted to turn you over. Now they have backed off that dish. Point guard Ayo Dosunmu clearly has what it takes mentally to lead a team and is mature enough to take the big shot, either make or miss.
The missing piece was big man Kofi Cockburn, who has been better than advertised. He has been, without a doubt, the top freshman in the conference to date.
This summer I ignored the way junior Trent Frazier played on the court with Dosunmu, and I downplayed anyone who said Cockburn could not play with sophomore Giorgi Bezhanishvili.
You can clearly see, however, the four of them are not clicking just yet. It's not time to panic, but nine games in Frazier and Bezhanishvili are not the same players who earned Big Ten all-freshman honors.
Frazier does not have to score 30 each week, but he is clearly the team’s best shooter and one of the top defenders.
Let us reminisce here, about some of his best performances, first from last season: against Gonzaga, when he scored 29 points, 27 in the second half; his 25 points against Missouri last year; 30 points on 10-14 shooting with five 3-pointers at Minnesota. Going back to his freshman year you have his career-high 32 points vs. Wisconsin (Feb. 8), the most by a Big Ten freshman on the year and third-highest total ever by an Illini freshman; and his 27 points including a game-tying 3-pointer at the buzzer to force overtime vs. Iowa.
These performances are what got fans and media members excited, joining preseason All Big Ten guard Ayo Dosunmu together in the same backcourt.
Frazier needs to be Trent. He has improved his free throw percentage, which is now up to 86 percent. If the 6-foot-2 Wellington, Florida, guard can get that swag back, the game will become easier for both him and Dosunmu. Saturday Illinois was 6-22 in the second half. Frazier has the same ability to take over a game but looked to defer at a time when Illinois needed a field goal or free throws to stop Maryland's run.
Make no mistake: there is not a personality conflict, none at all. Both guards are great off the court, and you can see the great relationship on the court.
Bezhanishvili was arguably one of the top five big men in the Big Ten a year ago. He was a surprise star who could score at will around the basket, and his footwork and ability to shoot with both hands made him very dangerous.
The 6-foot-9 sophomore knew he could score on any big man in the conference last year. Now even stronger and faster, it seems as if Bezhanishvili cannot find his rhythm. While he is still getting looks, teams are pushing him farther from the basket, which has obviously affected his shot. As a freshman, Bezhanishvili used the rim to his advantage, but now he is unable to get to the rim like before or spin underneath the basketball using his amazing footwork.
Thus he is not scoring nearly as much, missing shots that were automatic last year and getting them blocked for the first time in his career.
There is room for both Cockburn and Bezhanishvili, but the latter does not look the same.
If Illinois is going to reach its goals, Frazier and Bezhanishvili need to get back to what they were in past seasons: scoring threats, vocalizing and demanding the ball.
Talent like this does not come around often. This 2019-20 team can play with anyone in the country. They gave Arizona all they wanted for 30 minutes, came from 27 back against Miami and outplayed the third-ranked Maryland Terrapins for 39 minutes.
It is definitely not a talent issue.
"We have the players," Dosunmu said. "Players make plays."