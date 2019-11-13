DAVENPORT — St. Ambrose gave itself a second chance Wednesday night.
The Fighting Bees shot just under 35 percent from the field, but more than doubled up previously unbeaten Mount Mercy on the offensive boards to grab an 80-65 nonconference men’s basketball win at Lee Lohman Arena.
“Ever since our loss to Clarke, we’ve been working hard to get better on the boards and it made a difference,’’ St. Ambrose junior John Kerr said. “It was everybody getting after it the way we know we can.’’
The Bees split their 20 offensive rebounds evenly between the first and second halves, a relentless effort which helped fight off the Mustangs in a game which had 11 lead changes and was tied on six occasions before the hosts took control.
St. Ambrose turned its work on the offensive glass into 22 points, including 16 of the 10 second chances the Fighting Bees gave themselves in the first half on their way to a 44-38 halftime lead.
“I felt like we were getting some good shots, but we missed a lot of bunnies,’’ SAU coach Ray Shovlain said. “I liked the intensity we played with, the way we went after rebounds and the way we attacked.’’
St. Ambrose helped itself with a run of nine unanswered points midway through the first half, using a three-point play and then a basket by Isaiah Harvey to move ahead to stay at 23-22.
Harvey's 19 points led a group of four Fighting Bees in double figures, an effort complemented by 14 points from Kerr, 12 from Michael Williams and 10 from Ben Schols.
That kind of balance extended to the boards, where Schols and Kerr finished eight rebounds apiece, one more than Harvey and Williams collected.
“That’s the thing about this team. It’s going to be different guys at different times,’’ Harvey said. “Everybody helped out and that’s what it takes.’’
That’s what the Fighting Bees (4-1) needed.
After a basket by Williams gave St. Ambrose its first double-digit lead at 51-40 with 17: 22 left the game, the Mustangs eventually used back-to-back 3-point baskets by Davenport West graduate Davarea Loggins and Keishun Thomas to pull within 60-55 with just under 9 minutes remaining.
Baskets by Williams and a 3 by Harvey fueled a 9-1 run which Mount Mercy, limited to 38.6-percent shooting by St. Ambrose, couldn’t answer.
“Mount Mercy is a solid team and when they made their runs at us, I liked the way our guys responded,’’ Shovlain said. “It was a good group effort across the board.’’
Loggins was one of two Quad-City preps to start for the Mustangs (3-1) and he joined North Scott alum Bailey Basala in finishing with six points apiece for Mount Mercy, which was led by 19 points from RoyShawn Webb.