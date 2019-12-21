Smith scores 19 points as Missouri beats Illinois 63-56

"Over the last five games, Pickett’s numbers are way up, his points are up," said Underwood. Pickett is averaging 13.8 points in his last four games. He had just one double-figure scoring ouput before the month of December. "He was tremendous. He was the difference in the game."

Missouri held Illinois freshman Kofi Cockburn to two rebounds, out-rebounded the Illini 36-32, got 13 offensive rebounds and had 16 second-chance points. Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin challenged his team to win the rebound battle. The Illini entered the game with the best rebounding margin in college basketball and the second-best offensive rebounding percentage in the country.

“If they’re the best rebounding team, let’s find out," Martin said he told his team.

On Thursday, the players said they learned from the loss to Miami, a one-point setback 19 days before Braggin' Rights where they came out flat in the first half and found themselves in a 27-point deficit. That lack of fight came back again on Saturday. The elixir that the team looked like it ingested in a one-point loss to Maryland, a win over a Michigan team that was top-five at the time and a win over Old Dominion suddenly vanished.