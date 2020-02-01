Shooting woes cost Augie women in CCIW setback

The Augustana women's basketball team went nearly seven minutes without scoring to start the third quarter of Saturday's CCIW clash with Millikin.

However, it was the final four minutes, 40 seconds of overtime without a score that ultimately sealed the Vikings' fate in a 66-60 league setback to the Big Blue at the Carver Center.

Senior Mia Lambert gave the Vikings a 60-58 lead with a short jumper to start overtime.

However, Abby Ratsch hit a 3-pointer on Millikin's ensuing possession and Jordan Hildebrand (13 points, nine rebounds) added another bucket on the Big Blue's next trip. Ratsch finished with 16 points.

The entirety of the evening's frustrations were summed up in the rest of the overtime.

Macy Beinborn had three 3s all but go in the hoop and Gabbi Loiz, who was held out for much of the game being checked for a concussion, missed a runner as Augie missed its last seven shot attempts of the game.

“We made good decisions and took good shots,” Augie coach Mark Beinborn said after his club fell to 10-10, 5-6 CCIW.