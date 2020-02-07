Second-half struggles doom Illini

CHAMPAIGN — The first half of basketball was nearly flawless. Illinois got 3-pointers from unlikely shooters in Da'Monte Williams and Giorgi Bezhanishvili, built a 14-point lead and had control over Maryland in front of a sold-out State Farm Center.
The second half was much less of that. Illinois missed shots, turned the ball over, allowed five 3-pointers and Maryland broke away for a 75-66 win on Friday night to take a one-game lead in the Big Ten.
“We knew it wasn’t going to be easy,” Illinois sophomore guard Alan Griffin said. “In the first half everything was going for us. We don’t know what happened going to the second, but it is what it is.”
The Illini (16-7, 8-4) shot 26 percent in the second half, had eight turnovers and never got into an offensive rhythm, going the first 8:02 of the half without a made field goal. In that span, Maryland turned a two-point deficit into a nine-point lead.
The Terrapins (19-4, 9-3) used a zone defense in the first half to cut into Illinois’ lead and climb back within two points on an Arron Wiggins 3-pointer just before halftime.
“When they went to that zone it slowed us down a little bit and was forcing us to take outside shots, and they weren’t going in tonight,” Illinois guard Andres Feliz said.
In the second half, Maryland went back to the man-to-man defense it typically plays while sporadically mixing the zone back into the equation. The damage was done, though. Illinois' lead withered away behind first-half foul trouble from Trent Frazier, Bezhanishvili and Kofi Cockburn.
“The zone changed it for us and got us back in the game," Maryland coach Mark Turgeon said. "We started making shots and gave us confidence. Then we started playing defense in the second half the way we play defense."
To compound all of Illinois' offensive issues, it went 14-of-24 from the free-throw line. Bezhanishvili went 0-for-4 from the line. Illinois head coach Brad Underwood will happily take the 24 free throw attempts night in and night out, particularly when his team is attempting 61 shots. The Illini just didn't cash in from the stripe.
“When you miss two, it’s like a turnover," Underwood said. "Those are momentum plays. Those are huge swings in the momentum."
Illinois got back within one point with 8:08 left in the game after a Griffin 3-pointer, trailing 56-55. After a defensive stop, Illinois found some momentum and had a chance to take the lead before a turnover from Bezhanishvili in the backcourt led to a 3-pointer from Darryl Morsell and that was followed by an Ayo Dosunmu turnover on the other end.
Any momentum and energy in the State Farm Center was squashed. Morsell's triple was part of a 10-0 run that gave the Terrapins a 66-56 lead with 4:44 left in the game.
Dosunmu had one more punch to throw, scoring four straight points to get back within six, 66-60, with 3:05 left. Then Maryland senior Anthony Cowan Jr., the player who hit a game-tying 3-pointer in their first game this season, hit a contested 3-pointer over Trent Frazier, who played flawless defense with 2:34 left to all but seal the win.
“Give Maryland a lot of credit,” Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said. “They showed why they’re one of the top 10 teams in the country tonight, and in particular, Anthony Cowan. ... He really, really controlled the game.”
Dosunmu led Illinois with 16 points and Feliz scored 12 of his own. Cowan scored a game-high 20 points for Maryland and Morsell had 15.