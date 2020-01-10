Rutgers at Illinois men's basketball preview

Today: 11 a.m., State Farm Center, Champaign.
TV: BTN. Radio: WRMJ-FM 102.3, WFXN-AM 1230
Probable starters
RUTGERS (12-3, 3-1 Big Ten): F: Akwasi Yeboah (6-6, Gr.) 9.1 points per game/4.3 rebounds per game & Ron Harper Jr. (6-6, Soph.) 12.4/6.3; C: Myles Johnson (6-11, Soph.) 9.7/8.8; G: Caleb McConnell (6-7, Soph.) 7.3/3.7 & Montez Mathis (6-4, Soph.) 7.0/3.3.
ILLINOIS (11-5, 3-2 Big Ten): F: Giorgi Bezhanishvili (6-9, Soph.) 8.3/4.9; C: Kofi Cockburn (7-0, Fr.) 15.0/9.1; G: Trent Frazier (6-2, Jr.) 9.2/2.1, Ayo Dosunmu (6-5, Soph.) 15.3/4.1 & Da'Monte Williams (6-3, Jr.) 2.9/4.1.
Series: Illinois leads 7-1.
Game notes: Rutgers, which is second in the Big 10 standings, has won six straight games. … Illinois' Bezhanishvili set the program's freshman scoring record last season with 35 points against Rutgers. ... The Illini are better than .500 in Big Ten play for the first time since March 6, 2015. ... A win today would equal last season's Illinois win total. ... Rutgers and Illinois are two of the four teams that have won on the road in conference play. Rutgers averages 73.6 points per game and allows a league-best 59.7. The Scarlet Knights are +10.1 rebounding (41.6-31.5). ... Illinois comes in averaging 77.3 points per game and allowing 65.3. The Illini are +10.8 rebounding (41.2-30.4).
They said it: “I would say this is probably one of our biggest games of the season so far because we’re riding on so much momentum and we’ve finally turned that corner. We have to continue to do that against Rutgers. We got a great road win, but that doesn’t mean anything if we don’t take care of our home court." – Illinois sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu.