Rutgers at Illinois men's basketball preview

Game notes: Rutgers, which is second in the Big 10 standings, has won six straight games. … Illinois' Bezhanishvili set the program's freshman scoring record last season with 35 points against Rutgers. ... The Illini are better than .500 in Big Ten play for the first time since March 6, 2015. ... A win today would equal last season's Illinois win total. ... Rutgers and Illinois are two of the four teams that have won on the road in conference play. Rutgers averages 73.6 points per game and allows a league-best 59.7. The Scarlet Knights are +10.1 rebounding (41.6-31.5). ... Illinois comes in averaging 77.3 points per game and allowing 65.3. The Illini are +10.8 rebounding (41.2-30.4).