ROCK ISLAND — JaMir Price could have spent four years playing Division I basketball and been uncomfortable. Or, the Rock Island graduate could do what he knew was the right thing and leave.
He chose the second and before he started his quest to become a Bradley Braves player, Price walked away on Friday and is expecting to transfer to Quincy University in the coming days.
"I have been thinking about this for a while," said Price, who spent most of the summer in Peoria working out with the basketball team. "My head was just not there. It wasn't the right situation for me.
"I know that Bradley is going to be good this year and for the next few years. I know I could play at that level and so did the coaches. It was just about the fit, being comfortable and making sure my head and heart would be in it."
Price said during his two months in Peoria there was never a problem with the team or the Bradley coaches. It was all about him and how he was feeling.
"I just never got comfortable and I just didn't feel like this was the right place for me," Price said. "I could have stayed there for my years and tried to push through it, but I would not have gotten what I wanted out of college.
"I had to do what was best for me and make sure I was happy with where I am at. I know that Division I and Division II basketball is not a huge difference outside of the big crowds. The players can play, plus I can transfer now and play right away."
Bradley was set to send Price to a prep school in Georgia for this coming season and then bring him back with expectations that he would play a lot and still have four years of eligibility.
He said that he made the decision in his mind a few weeks ago after doing a lot of soul searching, but he wanted to talk with his family and make sure they felt the same way. He was released on Friday. Now, he'll have to make a quick decision if he wants to play this year.
"I have already talked to the Quincy coach," Price said. "We had a really good relationship when they were recruiting me. I almost committed there. They have an open spot for me and I'd say I am 90-percent sure that's where I am going.
"I think they start around Aug. 15 (that is the date residence halls open). I want to talk to my family and some other people and make the decision soon. I want to be comfortable and that wasn't going to happen in Peoria. It would be nice to still be close to home in Quincy. We'll find out soon."