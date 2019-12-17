Q-C college basketball briefs

Q-C men's basketball

Black Hawk 74, Oakton 67: Led by 22 points from Terry Ford, Black Hawk came back to beat Oakton on Tuesday.

The Braves, who moved to 6-8 on the night, trailed by four at halftime.

Nolan Griffin added 13 points and Ben Buresh 12 for Black Hawk.

Q-C women's basketball

St. Ambrose 73, Park-Gilbert 50: Madi Epperson scored 26 points and the St. Ambrose coasted to a road victory over Park University Gilbert.

The Fighting Bees used a 10-1 first-quarter run to build a 12-point advantage and led by double figures the rest of the way.

Madeline Prestegaard scored 12 points and Jaynee Prestegaard grabbed 10 rebounds for the Bees. Bettendorf freshman Kylie Wroblewski added 10 points for St. Ambrose

St. Ambrose (6-7) shot 46.2% from the field. Park, which was led by Elise Young's 18 points, shot just 28.8% for the game.

