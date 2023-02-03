Just when you thought the Iowa-Illinois rivalry appeared to simmer down, it is too good to be true.

By now I am sure you read about the situation involving the University of Illinois student section, the Orange Krush, and the University of Iowa athletic department.

The game is at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Until the ticket debacle, this game was quietly approaching us, but now the fire has been lit again.

Iowa Hawkeye Connor McCaffery added fuel to the fire through a post on social media this week.

"Illinois fans — admirable attempt! I love it but we got ya. It was a really good try. This is gamesmanship in a rivalry and we took this round. More rounds to come! (As for the lost money—that’s what u get for posing as the boys and girls club!)”

This time, it is not just fans and alumni, but national and local media outlets are giving their take on who was right or wrong here. What is at stake is another year of bragging rights between two proud states.

Some of the players will downplay the meaning of this game, but they know the fire has been lit, and some of the current Illinois players chimed in on Twitter in disbelief at how this was handled.

Former Illini All-American guard Ayo Dosunmu missed the politically correct memo when discussing Iowa.

Dosunmu said after an Illinois win in January of 2021, "We just don't. We don't like each other. They want to kill us. We want to kill them. Simple as that."

Now that both programs have awakened this week, you can surely bet this will be yet another intense and possibly heated contest.

Even though the talent level might not be what it was in recent years between these teams, there is still plenty of firepower on the court Saturday.

Illinois has won seven of its last eight games, currently sitting in second place in the conference. Iowa, on the other hand, is just a game behind the Illini.

The win Saturday will not make or break either program, but in the eyes of the NCAA selection committee, it could go a long way.

Now that All-Americans Luka Garza and Kofi Cockburn are gone, both teams are more suited for today's style of play: long, athletic, good shooters and both teams like to push the basketball.

Get your popcorn, a beverage of your choice and get ready for another border war clash between Illinois and Iowa.