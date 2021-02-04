Prince: February is moving time for college basketball teams

While at Oklahoma State, Brad Underwood's teams consistently showed improvement in the second half of the season.
The same can be said for his squads at Illinois.
When Illinois lost home games to Maryland and Ohio State in January, it appeared the Illini were out of Big Ten title contention.
After more than a week off before the Iowa game, Illinois showed it was not giving up on its Big Ten dream just yet.
The Illini won the battle of Top 20 teams, 80-75, and then turned around Tuesday night and outlasted Indiana 75-71 on the road in overtime.
"It's getting to be that time of the year when teams position themselves for the NCAA Tournament," all-American guard Ayo Dosunmu said.
Illinois did not bring its best against Indiana, but as senior guard Trent Frazier stated, it's a win. In the end, that is what matters.
Losing Dosunmu for much of the second half because of foul trouble may pay dividends come March.
Illinois proved it could gut out a win without its star player. It made Frazier elevate his game, bringing back memories of his freshman year. The Florida native immediately went into attack mode, which is a great sign.
The win snapped a seven-game Illini losing streak at Indiana, winning for the first time in Bloomington since 2010.
Underwood has now won four consecutive overtime games in his tenure at Illinois, which again matters in February and March.
But the teaching never stops.
"Tonight was the first time in a while I've been upset with my basketball team at halftime," Underwood said. "Giving up 41 points is not conducive to win on the road."
Illinois takes on Wisconsin at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, and this game will have plenty on the table. Illinois upset Wisconsin last year at the Kohl Center, giving the Illini a jump start to an impressive season before COVID-19 hit.
Illinois also will face its third aggressive Big Ten opponent in a row.
Iowa was trying to stay in the hunt for a conference title; Indiana was looking for a spot in the NCAA tournament; and Wisconsin is fighting for a shot at the title and a better seed come March.
A win over Illinois would look great on Wisconsin's body of work.
Do not expect a letdown from this veteran Illinois team.
"We know what we have to do, and what we're capable of," freshman guard Andre Curbelo said. "We're a close group, and we know how to win."