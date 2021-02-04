Prince: February is moving time for college basketball teams

While at Oklahoma State, Brad Underwood's teams consistently showed improvement in the second half of the season.

The same can be said for his squads at Illinois.

When Illinois lost home games to Maryland and Ohio State in January, it appeared the Illini were out of Big Ten title contention.

After more than a week off before the Iowa game, Illinois showed it was not giving up on its Big Ten dream just yet.

The Illini won the battle of Top 20 teams, 80-75, and then turned around Tuesday night and outlasted Indiana 75-71 on the road in overtime.

"It's getting to be that time of the year when teams position themselves for the NCAA Tournament," all-American guard Ayo Dosunmu said.

Illinois did not bring its best against Indiana, but as senior guard Trent Frazier stated, it's a win. In the end, that is what matters.

Losing Dosunmu for much of the second half because of foul trouble may pay dividends come March.

Illinois proved it could gut out a win without its star player. It made Frazier elevate his game, bringing back memories of his freshman year. The Florida native immediately went into attack mode, which is a great sign.