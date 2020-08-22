PRINCE: Douglas was one of Big Ten's best

Former Western Big 6 Conference legend Bruce Douglas was one of the best players to ever play in the league and the Big Ten.
Named Mr. Basketball in Illinois in 1982, Douglas scored 2,040 points, grabbed 709 rebounds and had 643 assists during his career at Quincy High School.
Douglas did not stop there. He was a four-year starter at Illinois where he still holds the record for steals (324) and assists (765).
Bruce could score with the best of them, but he knew he could be much more beneficial sharing the ball.
"It really started at home for me," Douglas said. "I grew up in a large family of nine, and I learned to share at an early age. It just naturally grew into an attitude that I developed once I began playing sports. It eventually became the key element in my formula for success and winning games on the court.
"I always thought of the team first and that was the way to win. In today's climate of social media, it promotes individuals over the team and creates an atmosphere where individual performance becomes more important than the outcome of winning games.
"Players become more popular by doing spectacular things that have led to the game becoming more entertaining to the fans. This has developed a ‘me’ attitude that is how we are defining success in today's game."
COVID-19 has been on the mind of Douglas, who wonders what it would be like in today's world having to make a decision to play or not. Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren has taken heat with his choice to shut down fall sports only to resume in the spring.
"I think it is the right decision but a difficult one," Douglas said. "The uncertainty of the virus creates a high-risk environment for athletes and students, so I think you err on the side of caution because these are young people who have a lifetime of opportunity ahead of them."
Sources are reporting that there is a much better chance of seeing college basketball since there will be more time to make this work. Douglas, who has experienced success all his life, including being drafted by the Sacramento Kings in 1986, said he keeps tabs on his alma mater.
"I have always followed the Illini, and I am excited about the upcoming season," Douglas said. "The talent level has improved greatly from the lean years. I have spoken with Coach Underwood, I like what he's doing.
"I was at the Maryland game last year, and it was a tough loss. I think he has the program heading in the right direction, and I expect some big things this year."
Coach Underwood is the man in charge, but the winningest coach in Illinois was the late Lou Henson who left a major impact on Douglas.
"Coach Henson meant the world to me. He came into my life at a very impressionable age, and I thank the Lord for the impression he made on me," Douglas said. "Coach taught me how to better understand the game, how to mentally prepare and how to develop my skills along with an attitude to work hard.
"He was a great man of faith and purpose that taught me principles on the court that I have used throughout my life. I chose Illinois because it was made just for me. The opportunity to stay at home and help Illinois become a powerhouse in Division I athletics was my dream. I will be eternally grateful to Coach Henson for that opportunity."
Douglas now lives in Plainfield, Illinois, where he is a pastor. He has been married to his high school and University of Illinois sweetheart for 34 years, with four sons, two daughters-in-law and four grandchildren.
"I am blessed by Christ who leads my life," Douglas said.
