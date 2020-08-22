PRINCE: Douglas was one of Big Ten's best

COVID-19 has been on the mind of Douglas, who wonders what it would be like in today's world having to make a decision to play or not. Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren has taken heat with his choice to shut down fall sports only to resume in the spring.

"I think it is the right decision but a difficult one," Douglas said. "The uncertainty of the virus creates a high-risk environment for athletes and students, so I think you err on the side of caution because these are young people who have a lifetime of opportunity ahead of them."

Sources are reporting that there is a much better chance of seeing college basketball since there will be more time to make this work. Douglas, who has experienced success all his life, including being drafted by the Sacramento Kings in 1986, said he keeps tabs on his alma mater.

"I have always followed the Illini, and I am excited about the upcoming season," Douglas said. "The talent level has improved greatly from the lean years. I have spoken with Coach Underwood, I like what he's doing.

"I was at the Maryland game last year, and it was a tough loss. I think he has the program heading in the right direction, and I expect some big things this year."