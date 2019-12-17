Old school Big Ten basketball is back

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The games are not played on paper, but this is anyone's league title to be had, especially if teams refuse to lose at home. The coaching staff that can figure out how to win a few games on the road may have the edge.

Maryland coach Mark Turgeon was visibly upset that Illinois had an extra two days to prepare for his team during his post-game news conference.

"Illinois was sitting on everything we called, they had the advantage, but that's what makes the Big Ten so special. It's the coaches and the day-to-day game preparation,” Turgeon said.

When Illinois beat the fifth-ranked Michigan Wolverines at home, Illinois C/F Giorgi Bezhanishvili, waiting to check into the game, heard Michigan coach Juwan Howard call play five.

"Our coaches have prepared, we have to pay attention to detail. When I heard him say five, I told Trent (Frazier), and he intercepted the pass,” Bezhanishvili said.

The teams all seem about the same, and that means anyone can be beaten.

Preseason it appeared to be a lock for Michigan State but the Spartans haven't looked like an overwhelming favorite thus far. Never count out the Spartans, however, and they are the lone team to start 2-0 in conference.