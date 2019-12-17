Old school Big Ten basketball is back

Back in the late '80s and early '90s, Big Ten road wins were rare. During the '89 season, the Fighting Illini beat Georgia Tech to garnish a No. 1 ranking for the first time in school history.
Just four days later, the Illini traveled to Minnesota and lost for the first time, 69-62.
Winning on the road has not been as tough in recent years, but the 2019-20 Big Ten basketball season has been interesting, to say the least.
Before Michigan State's win Wednesday at Northwestern, every team had protected their home court, giving 12 teams a 1-1 conference record.
Minnesota beat an undefeated Ohio State team, which was ranked third in the country and appeared to have a chance to move up to No. 1.
Then you have one of the worst teams on paper, Nebraska, beating Purdue for their first Big Ten win under new head coach Fred Hoiberg. Upsets happen, but no one saw Nebraska winning a conference game this year with nine new scholarship players.
"This is the Big Ten, from top to bottom it's deep," Purdue coach Matt Painter said. "You could see the improvement from Nebraska on their road loss to Indiana. We got the good Nebraska team tonight."
The Fighting Illini had a chance to break the trend before it really began. Their first road contest was at third-ranked Maryland and for 39 minutes of the game, Illinois led the Terrapins. On a busted play, All-Conference point guard Anthony Cowan drained a 30-foot 3-pointer to key Maryland's comeback.
The games are not played on paper, but this is anyone's league title to be had, especially if teams refuse to lose at home. The coaching staff that can figure out how to win a few games on the road may have the edge.
Maryland coach Mark Turgeon was visibly upset that Illinois had an extra two days to prepare for his team during his post-game news conference.
"Illinois was sitting on everything we called, they had the advantage, but that's what makes the Big Ten so special. It's the coaches and the day-to-day game preparation,” Turgeon said.
When Illinois beat the fifth-ranked Michigan Wolverines at home, Illinois C/F Giorgi Bezhanishvili, waiting to check into the game, heard Michigan coach Juwan Howard call play five.
"Our coaches have prepared, we have to pay attention to detail. When I heard him say five, I told Trent (Frazier), and he intercepted the pass,” Bezhanishvili said.
The teams all seem about the same, and that means anyone can be beaten.
Preseason it appeared to be a lock for Michigan State but the Spartans haven't looked like an overwhelming favorite thus far. Never count out the Spartans, however, and they are the lone team to start 2-0 in conference.
Illinois was picked anywhere from third to ninth, but that was before the emergence of freshman center Kofi Cockburn. For the fourth straight week, Cockburn has won the freshman of the week award and is putting himself in position to be an All-Big Ten player.
The 7-foot freshman is at the top of all scouting reports, but it does not matter how much work you do to prepare for him, there is not another person in the league with his size and strength. Cockburn is getting better and better each time out.
With his ability to finish around the rim and shoot free throws, he is a nightmare matchup for opposing teams. With Illinois’ good guard/wing play and the way the league may shape up, the team has as good a shot as anyone to win the Big Ten.