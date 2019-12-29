Offensive struggles cost Vikings against No. 15 Eagles

LaCROSSE, Wis. — As much as the Augustana men's basketball team's offense struggled on Sunday, it was almost nothing short of a miracle the Vikings had the ball in the waning seconds with a chance to either tie or win.
However, as was the case most of the game, UW-LaCrosse's defensive pressure was too much to overcome as a last-second play came up empty and the Vikings dropped a 64-62 decision to the hosting 15th-ranked Eagles at Mitchell Hall.
With three seconds left in regulation, junior guard Jack Jelen was fouled with the Vikings trailing 64-61. Jelen hit the first free throw and after an Augie timeout, he intentionally missed the second toss with the ball being tipped out of bounds by the Eagles.
After each team took a timeout with :02.1 on the clock, Jelen inbounded the ball to senior Pierson Wofford, just left of the lane. He spun into the paint, right into a double-team and was stripped as the final horn sounded, allowing the Eagles to move to 10-0.
“The first look was to Austin (Elledge) on a lob and it wasn't open,” Augie coach Grey Giovanine said after his club dropped to 7-4. “Our next look was going to be to Pierson on a roll after he screened. We got it right to him and he dribbled into the lane and got stripped in a lot of traffic. … There was so much congestion that it was hard to tell (if he was fouled).”
It was Augie's second setback by three points or fewer. The other two losses were by seven points.
“That's been our story all season,” Giovanine said. “We're not good enough to break away from people; we hang in there and give ourselves a chance. We did that last Sunday (a 68-60 victory at UW-Stevens Point) and we did it again today. We had a shot at the buzzer to tie it in spite of of how poorly we played offensively.”
Against a tough man-to-man defense that didn't give up any easy looks, the Vikings struggled getting the ball into the paint on a consistent basis and shooting well from distance. Augie was just 3-of-23 on 3-pointers (13%) and finished 23 of 56 from the field (41.1%).
That the Vikings scored a season-low 62 points was not a surprise against a team that came in giving up an average of 62.2 points per game this season.
“They're a very good defensive team,” Giovanine said. “Statistically they are one of the top defensive teams in the country and that's allowed them to get in the position they're in. I think we missed some really good looks – open shots, and we took some tough ones. At the end, when you're 3-of-23, you're not going to win.
“We played good enough defense, we held a team on their home court to 64 points (14 below its season average). But you've got to make some baskets and we shot it poorly from the free-throw line (13 of 22).”
Augie's final lead of the game came at the 12:19 mark when Micah Martin (19 points, seven rebounds) slammed home a missed layup attempt by Wofford (13 points, eight rebounds) at the 12:19 mark.
From that point, LaCrosse went on a 14-3 run to open its biggest lead of the game at 59-49 at the 7:11 mark of the second half.
Augie's defense held the hosts without a field goal the rest of the game to battle back from that 10-point deficit. However, though the Eagles could only muster 5-of-8 free-throw shooting in the final 6:38, the Vikings only hit four field goals in the final seven minutes.
Elledge added nine points for the Vikings as fellow starters Jelen and Lucas Simon each had six points. Augie's reserves only accounted for nine points.
All five LaCrosse starters were in double-digit scoring, led by Terek Nesheim's 14 points. The Eagles only had six bench points.