Offensive struggles cost Vikings against No. 15 Eagles

It was Augie's second setback by three points or fewer. The other two losses were by seven points.

“That's been our story all season,” Giovanine said. “We're not good enough to break away from people; we hang in there and give ourselves a chance. We did that last Sunday (a 68-60 victory at UW-Stevens Point) and we did it again today. We had a shot at the buzzer to tie it in spite of of how poorly we played offensively.”

Against a tough man-to-man defense that didn't give up any easy looks, the Vikings struggled getting the ball into the paint on a consistent basis and shooting well from distance. Augie was just 3-of-23 on 3-pointers (13%) and finished 23 of 56 from the field (41.1%).

That the Vikings scored a season-low 62 points was not a surprise against a team that came in giving up an average of 62.2 points per game this season.

“They're a very good defensive team,” Giovanine said. “Statistically they are one of the top defensive teams in the country and that's allowed them to get in the position they're in. I think we missed some really good looks – open shots, and we took some tough ones. At the end, when you're 3-of-23, you're not going to win.