ROCK ISLAND — The final score was a bit deceiving in the Augustana men's 86-69 non-conference victory over UW-Whitewater on Tuesday evening.
It was a much tougher victory to secure than it appeared as if it would be in the first 20 minutes. The Vikings methodically built a 48-35 halftime lead, and Justin Bottorff dropped in the first bucket of the second half.
From there, however, the nationally 17th-ranked hosts hit a wall as Whitewater raced out on a 17-2 run to forge a 52-all tie with 13:53 left. In that stretch, the Vikings had five straight turnovers and only two Micah Martin free throws.
“We were tied at 52 and nobody panicked and we stayed together,” said Augie coach Grey Giovanine. “It ends up being a great win.”
From there, the veteran coach liked how his club regained its composure and finished the game on a 34-17 run to move to 4-1 ahead of Sunday's noon battle at 15th-ranked Washington-University.
“It was another step in our growth to face adversity like that against a talented team and respond the way they did,” said Giovanine. “That's encouraging.”
Just as encouraging was who sparked the run for the Vikings who shot 60.4% for the game from the field (29 of 48). Senior Lucas Simon, working his way back into the rotations after March knee surgery, hit a bucket and a triple to give the Vikings a lead they never lost. Newcomer Bottorff followed a Martin free throw with a triple of his own for a 61-53 Augie lead.
Another run that included a Jacob Pauley layup, a bucket by Donovan Ferguson (who couldn't convert the three-point play) and split free throws by Pauley upped the margin to 68-56 with 8:19 left.
Just moments later, the Vikings dropped into a zone press and 2-3 halfcourt zone defense that stymied the 2-3 Warhawks, who only had two field goals the final six-plus minutes.
Interestingly enough, in those key second-half stretches, senior Pierson Wofford did damage on the defensive end and on the boards while his teammates stepped up offensively. Wofford did plenty of damage on that end as well, though, finishing with a game-high 24 points, including a three-point play and a dagger triple in a 17-second stretch with under a minute to play.
Pauley added 11 points, Martin and Bottorff each added 10 as 10 Vikings cracked the scoring column, including Ferguson's seven as he was the third man in the big-man rotation. Augie's reserves contributed 34 points.
The one Viking who didn't score was point guard Jack Jelen, who battled foul issues but dished out a game-high five assists.
Wofford and Bottorff led Augie's 35-29 rebounding edge with five each.
“We know that we're going to have to do this by committee,” said Wofford. “At no point is anybody going to be asked to do too much or too little. It's by committee and that's what being a team is about. That's what Augustana basketball is about.”
Early in the second half, though, the Vikings showed youth and inexperience that for the second time this season gave up a big lead.
“We looked like a young, tentative team that didn't quite know what to do with a big lead,” said Giovanine of the early second-half woes. “... That's just an experience issue. When you give back a lead like that."
Augie led 18-12 with 11:22 left in the first half, but broke out on a 13-2 run with Wofford and Bottorff 3s seemingly giving the Vikings a comfortable cushion.
Whitewater's leading scorer Equan Ards did not start, but finished with 18 points, Fellow junior-college transfer Bailey Kale led the Warhawks with 23.