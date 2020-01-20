No. 21 ILLINOIS AT PURDUE capsule

Game notes: Illinois beat Purdue 63-37 on Jan. 5 in Champaign. … Illinois still shares the longest active Big Ten win streak at four games, which matches the four-game game Big Ten win streak the illinis had last season. … Illinois is looking for a fifth straight league win for the first time since Feb. 7-21, 2013. … The Illini are trying to snap a seven-game skid in West Lafayette spanning 11+ years. Illinois’ last victory at Mackey Arena was a 71-67 overtime win in the opener of the 2009 Big Ten campaign (Dec. 30, 2008). … No. 21 is Illinois’ highest ranking in the AP poll since standing at No. 12 the week of Jan. 7-13, 2013. … Illinois freshman Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk is no longer in a walking boot, but Illinois coach Brad Underwood said he will not play. ... Illinois averages 75.8 points per game and allows 64.8. The Illini out-rebound foes 41.1-31.1. … Purdue averages 67.9 points per game and allows 59.4. The Boilermakers are +4.6 rebounding (38.2-33.6).