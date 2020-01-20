No. 21 ILLINOIS AT PURDUE capsule

Today: 6 p.m., Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, Ind.
TV: ESPNU. Radio: WRMJ-FM 102.3, WFXN-AM 1230
Probable starters
No. 21 ILLINOIS (13-5, 5-2 Big Ten): F: Giorgi Bezhanishvili (6-9, Soph.) 8.6/4.9; C: Kofi Cockburn (7-0, Fr.) 14.6/9.4; G: Trent Frazier (6-2, Jr.) 9.3/2.2, Ayo Dosunmu (6-5, Soph.) 15.4/4.2 & Da'Monte Williams (6-3, Jr.) 2.6/3.8.
PURDUE (10-8, 3-4 Big Ten): F: Aaron Wheeler (6-9, Soph.) 4.2/5.2 & Trevion Williams (6-9, Soph.) 11.2/7.8; G: Eric Hunter Jr. (6-4, Soph.) 10.8/3.5, Nojel Eastern (6-7, Jr.) 4.8/4.3 & Sasha Stefanovic (6-4, Soph.) 9.6/2.7.
Series: Purdue leads 102-88.
Game notes: Illinois beat Purdue 63-37 on Jan. 5 in Champaign. … Illinois still shares the longest active Big Ten win streak at four games, which matches the four-game game Big Ten win streak the illinis had last season. … Illinois is looking for a fifth straight league win for the first time since Feb. 7-21, 2013. … The Illini are trying to snap a seven-game skid in West Lafayette spanning 11+ years. Illinois’ last victory at Mackey Arena was a 71-67 overtime win in the opener of the 2009 Big Ten campaign (Dec. 30, 2008). … No. 21 is Illinois’ highest ranking in the AP poll since standing at No. 12 the week of Jan. 7-13, 2013. … Illinois freshman Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk is no longer in a walking boot, but Illinois coach Brad Underwood said he will not play. ... Illinois averages 75.8 points per game and allows 64.8. The Illini out-rebound foes 41.1-31.1. … Purdue averages 67.9 points per game and allows 59.4. The Boilermakers are +4.6 rebounding (38.2-33.6).
A key to the game: In the first meeting, Trent Frazier was charged with sticking to Purdue sharp-shooter Sasha Stefanovic. He did and Stefanovic scored eight points on 3-of-9 shooting. That, though, was on the road. Stefanovic averages 5.9 points on the road and is 10-of-42 on 3-pointers. Inside the confines of Mackey, he averages 13.8 points and is 30-of-57 on 3-pointers. How that battle plays out tonight will go a long way to determining the winner.
They said it: "We know they have different players at home. We respect it, we respect their game plan and we respect them as a team. We know that at home they’re a different team so we have to come and be prepared." -- Illinois sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu