No. 21 Illinois (14-5, 6-2 Big Ten) at Michigan (11-7, 2-5 Big Ten)

Today: 11 a.m., Crisler Arena, Ann Arbor, Mich.
TV: FS1. Radio: WRMJ-FM 102.3, WFXN-AM 1230
Probable starters
No. 21 ILLINOIS (14-5, 6-2 Big Ten): F: Giorgi Bezhanishvili (6-9, Soph.) 8.6/4.9; C: Kofi Cockburn (7-0, Fr.) 15.0/9.7; G: Trent Frazier (6-2, Jr.) 9.9/2.1, Ayo Dosunmu (6-5, Soph.) 15.6/4.2 & Da'Monte Williams (6-3, Jr.) 2.5/3.7.
MICHIGAN (11-7, 2-5 Big Ten): F: Brandon Johns Jr. (6-8, Soph.) 5.4/4.2; C: Jon Teske (7-1, Sr.) 14.0/7.8; G: Zavier Simpson (6-0, Sr.) 12.6/4.4, Franz Wagner (6-9, Fr.) 10.0/4.1 & Eli Brooks (6-1, Jr.) 11.2/3.2.
Series: Illinois leads 88-85.
Game notes: Illinois beat Michigan 71-62 in December in Champaign. … Michigan has won five straight over Illinois in Crisler Arena. … The Illini come into this game tied with Michigan State for the Big Ten lead after the Spartans lost on Thursday at Indiana. That's a far different fate than the Illini have experienced, not finishing above .500 in league play since 2010. … Coach Brad Underwood's team has won five straight games, the longest active win streak in the Big Ten. … The Illini face a Michigan team that's going through a rough stretch. The Wolverines, who have been without injured forward Isaiah Livers, have lost three in a row and four of their last five. … Illinois guard Alan Griffin was suspended two games for stepping on Purdue's Sasha Stefanovic in a game Tuesday. ... Illinois averages 76.0 points per game and allows 64.6. The Illini out-rebound foes 40.8-30.4. … Michigan averages 77.4 points per game and allows 69.9. The Wolverines are being out-rebounded 35.8-35.7.