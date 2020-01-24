No. 21 Illinois (14-5, 6-2 Big Ten) at Michigan (11-7, 2-5 Big Ten)

Game notes: Illinois beat Michigan 71-62 in December in Champaign. … Michigan has won five straight over Illinois in Crisler Arena. … The Illini come into this game tied with Michigan State for the Big Ten lead after the Spartans lost on Thursday at Indiana. That's a far different fate than the Illini have experienced, not finishing above .500 in league play since 2010. … Coach Brad Underwood's team has won five straight games, the longest active win streak in the Big Ten. … The Illini face a Michigan team that's going through a rough stretch. The Wolverines, who have been without injured forward Isaiah Livers, have lost three in a row and four of their last five. … Illinois guard Alan Griffin was suspended two games for stepping on Purdue's Sasha Stefanovic in a game Tuesday. ... Illinois averages 76.0 points per game and allows 64.6. The Illini out-rebound foes 40.8-30.4. … Michigan averages 77.4 points per game and allows 69.9. The Wolverines are being out-rebounded 35.8-35.7.