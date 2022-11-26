Washington University (4-1) at Augustana (1-3)
When: Today, 3 p.m.
Where: Carver Center
Streaming: portal.stretchinternet.com/augustana/
Potential starting lineups
WASHINGTON UNIV. (4-1) – F: Drake Kindsvater (6-6, Soph.) 16.0 points per game, 6.0 rebounds per game; C: Jake Wolf (6-10, Soph.) 9.0, 7.8; G: Charlie Jacob (6-2, Grad.) 13.0, 3.5, Hayden Doyle (6-1, Soph) 9.3, 3.5 & Yogi Oliff (6-2, Fr.) 6.0, 2.3
AUGUSTANA (1-3) – F: Chase Larsen (6-4, Soph.) 9.5 ppg, 5.8 rpg & Tyler Knuth (6-3, Jr.) 12.3, 2.5; C: Daniel Carr (6-9, Jr.) 20.3, 13.8; G: Matt Hanushewsky (5-9, Sr.) 8.0, 1.3 & Colton Gillingham (6-0, Soph.) 4.8, 1.5
Series: This is 14th meeting between these two storied programs, many of those coming in NCAA Tournament play. The Bears hold a 7-6 series lead and won the last meeting 73-70, early in the 2019-20 season.
Game notes: Washington University comes into this game ranked No. 16 in the D3hoops.com preseason poll. … The Bears' only loss this season is a 70-67 road setback to Wabash and they are coming in off a 71-55 victory over Millikin. … Like Augie, the Bears are a very young team with freshmen and sophomores seeing much of the paying time. Will Grudzinski, a 6-foot-7 freshman guard, has started three games and is averaging 6.0 ppg. … Wash-U has only three reserves averaging 8 or more minutes of court time, but the bench averages 27.3 points per game. … The Vikings, who were off two days for Thanksgiving, have had some illness issues this week according to coach Tom Jessee. That necessitated the starting lineup change that gives Gillingham his first collegiate start. Jessee said that sophomore guard Matt Hawkins (9.8 ppg) missed Friday and Saturday workouts with a bug, but was expected to be dressed for the game. He was not sure how much action Hawkins would see. Sophomore Anthony Cooper did not play in Tuesday’s 81-73 loss to UW-Platteville because of illness, but is expected to be available for Sunday’s non-conference game. … Wash-U comes in averaging 71.8 points per game and allowing 61.0. The Bears are out-rebounding foes 36.8-32.3. … Augie averages 80.0 points per game and allows 82.5. The Vikings are out-rebounding foes 35.5-29.5.
Augie coach Tom Jessee: “This is a good team, with good personnel that is well-coached. They are younger, like us, they only have two seniors that they play and the rest are sophomores and a couple of freshmen. … It’s a CCIW caliber team not unlike the teams we’ve been playing.”
