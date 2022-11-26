Washington University (4-1) at Augustana (1-3)

Game notes: Washington University comes into this game ranked No. 16 in the D3hoops.com preseason poll. … The Bears' only loss this season is a 70-67 road setback to Wabash and they are coming in off a 71-55 victory over Millikin. … Like Augie, the Bears are a very young team with freshmen and sophomores seeing much of the paying time. Will Grudzinski, a 6-foot-7 freshman guard, has started three games and is averaging 6.0 ppg. … Wash-U has only three reserves averaging 8 or more minutes of court time, but the bench averages 27.3 points per game. … The Vikings, who were off two days for Thanksgiving, have had some illness issues this week according to coach Tom Jessee. That necessitated the starting lineup change that gives Gillingham his first collegiate start. Jessee said that sophomore guard Matt Hawkins (9.8 ppg) missed Friday and Saturday workouts with a bug, but was expected to be dressed for the game. He was not sure how much action Hawkins would see. Sophomore Anthony Cooper did not play in Tuesday’s 81-73 loss to UW-Platteville because of illness, but is expected to be available for Sunday’s non-conference game. … Wash-U comes in averaging 71.8 points per game and allowing 61.0. The Bears are out-rebounding foes 36.8-32.3. … Augie averages 80.0 points per game and allows 82.5. The Vikings are out-rebounding foes 35.5-29.5.