Tonight: 7 p.m., State Farm Center, Champaign
TV: Streaming online only on Big Ten Network Plus
RADIO: WFXN-AM 1230
Potential starters
You have free articles remaining.
Lindenwood (3-1): F: Anthony Christian (6-5, Jr.) 9.5 points per game/3.0 rebounds per game & Kamau Kinder (6-4, Sr.) 4.3/2.8; G: T.J. Crockett (6-1, Jr.) 26.8/3.3, Vijay Blackmon (6-2, Jr.) 13.5/3.8 & Sukhman Bhinder (6-1, Sr.) 6.3/2.8.
Illinois (5-1): F: Giorgi Bezhanishvili (6-9, Soph.) 11.0/5.7; C: Kofi Cockburn (7-0, Fr.) 15.8/12.7; G: Trent Frazier (6-2, Jr.) 8.5/2.2, Andres Feliz (6-2, Sr.) 15.2/7.2 & Ayo Dosunmu (6-5, Soph.) 15.0/2.8.
Games notes: This is the first ever meeting between the two school. ... This wraps up a stretch of four games in nine days. Illinois is 3-0 in the first three games of that stretch. Cameron Scales in Lindenwood's third-leading scores (10.5 ppg) and top rebounder (5.0). He has played off the bench in all four games. ... Lindenwood averages 86.0 points per game and allows 77.0. Illinois averages 83.5 points per and gives up 68.7. ... The Illini don't play again until Dec. 2 against Miami.